Amy Schumer Hits Back at People Who Think Flaunting Her Weight Loss in Cute Photos Is a 'Cry for Help'

Amy Schumer hit back at social media trolls who have criticized the star's recent Instagram activity. After losing more than 50 pounds, the comedian has shared multiple uploads showing off her slimmer frame in short dresses and bikinis, something she rarely used to do.

Amy Schumer Feels 'Strong and Beautiful'

Source: mega;@amyschumer/instagram Amy Schumer said posting photos of her thinner frame is 'a celebration of life and health — not a cry for help.'

On Thursday, February 5, the actress posted pictures from a new photo shoot and targeted the naysayers in the caption. "Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help. They are a celebration of life and health," Schumer, 44, declared.

Amy Schumer Shared Multiple Bikini Photos

Source: @amyschumer/instagram The comedian mentioned 'self-love' when she recently shared a few bikini photos.

A few weeks earlier, the mom-of-one documented herself trying on different skin-baring swimsuits and revealed the motivation behind her weight loss — which she achieved with the medication Mounjaro — wasn't superficial. "My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self-care and self-love. Let’s all appreciate our health, our families, our friends, and have the best year of our lives," the Emmy winner penned. "Moving forward with no regrets. Just love. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive." Schumer noted she struggled with Cushing syndrome — which causes face puffiness due to increased cortisol levels — but after making lifestyle changes, the "disease has cleared."

Source: mega Amy Schumer lost weight after she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.

Another reason people may have been suspicious by her influx of photos is that she deleted all of her old snaps on her profile. However, she denied allegations that she did so "because they were pre-me losing weight." "That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always," Schumer insisted. "I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son." "Your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see," she stated, "and I feel great, strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that."

Amy Schumer Ended Her 7-Year Marriage

Source: mega Amy Schumer filed for divorce from Chris Fischer in January.

The Trainwreck lead's newfound fondness for taking pictures also came amid her split from Chris Fischer, which she announced in December 2025. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," her Instagram post about the breakup read. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

Source: @amyschumer/instagram The exes will co-parent their one son, Gene.