'No Regrets': Amy Schumer Flaunts Bikini Body on 'Self Care' Trip Weeks After Announcing Chris Fischer Divorce

Comedian Amy Schumer flaunted her bikini body before a 'self-care' trip, weeks after announcing her split from husband Chris Fischer.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Amy Schumer is embracing her next chapter with confidence, flashing a smile in a bikini, just weeks after announcing her split from Chris Fischer.

“My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I’m on the trip,” Schumer, 44, captioned a carousel of photos where she modeled various looks, including swimwear and formalwear. “This year is about self care and self love.”

Amy Schumer Posed in a Flirty Swimsuit

The photo series kicked off with the comedian rocking a red bandeau top and coordinating high-waisted bottoms, hand on her hip as she struck a playful pose from the middle of her living room.

The Kinda Pregnant actress then slipped into a sleek, strapless black one-piece before switching to a flirty triangle bikini top and matching bottoms that showed off her cleavage.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer modeled various looks from her recent 'self care' trip.

Fans Were Obsessed With Amy Schumer's Bikini Looks

“No makeup. No filter. @eres and @therow let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives,” Schumer concluded in the lengthy caption. “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love. #notfuckingaround #perimenopause @midihealth #csection.”

“Yess! Have always loved you! Happiness and self ❤️love all the way!” her A-list friend Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge added, “Wow! WOW WOW !!🔥👏Go Amy !!!XO 👏👏👏👏👏❤️🙏.”

“Self care for the win ❤️❤️,” Jewel wrote.

Amy Schumer Announced Her Divorce in December 2025

The playful snaps come weeks after Schumer and Fischer, 45, announced their split following seven years of marriage.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Wed in 2018

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in 2018 after just a few months of dating. The divorce announcement came weeks after multiple outlets reported in November that the Unfrosted actress and chef had “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”

"They are both committed to the relationship,” a source told a news outlet on November 13.

