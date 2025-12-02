or
Amy Schumer Has Odd Response to Chris Fischer Divorce Rumors: 'Nothing to Do With Weight Loss or Autism'

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have been married since 2018.

Profile Image

Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Amy Schumer had a strange way of shutting down rumors about her marriage.

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday, December 1, with an odd response to heavy speculation about the state of her and husband Chris Fischer's relationship just one day after she was spotted without her wedding ring in a selfie she shared online.

Schumer's social media upload addressed several different topics the I Feel Pretty actress, 44, has made headlines for lately — including her drastic weight loss, split rumors and her health.

Image of Amy Schumer clapped back at social media users speculating about her marriage.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer clapped back at social media users speculating about her marriage.

"I never wear jewelry," Schumer wrote over a video filmed by her and Fischer's son, Gene, 6, who was recording a tour of their family's home.

After explaining why she didn't have her wedding ring on, she sarcastically added, "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we can make it through … he’s the best."

In another portion of text featured over the clip, Schumer said: "Happy to share more if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or when I am in my perimenopause process."

Amy Schumer Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss

Image of Amy Schumer has lost a total of 50 pounds.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has lost a total of 50 pounds.

Elsewhere in her wide-ranging post, Schumer revealed she's shed a total of 50 pounds amid her ongoing weight loss journey.

"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she quipped.

Amy Schumer Jokes About Plastic Surgery and Use of Mounjaro

Image of Amy Schumer's Cushing syndrome diagnosis caused her face to be 'puffy.'
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer's Cushing syndrome diagnosis caused her face to be 'puffy.'

Schumer went on to seemingly reference her Cushing syndrome diagnosis, noting: "I did it to survive I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the internet caught it and that disease has been cleared."

The Trainwreck star shamelessly continued: "Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight. I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone [that] lets down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son."

Amy Schumer Revealed Her Husband's Autism Diagnosis in 2019

Image of Amy Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, has 'autism spectrum disorder.'
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, has 'autism spectrum disorder.'

Schumer's subtle joke about split rumors having "nothing to do with" autism comes six years after she opened up about her husband's diagnosis in her 2019 comedy special, Growing.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine," she shared at the time. "My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him."

