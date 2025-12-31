Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at New Single Status as She Jokes About Not Having NYE Kiss After Chris Fischer Split: 'Who's Kissing This at Midnight?'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer is embracing her new single status following her split from Chris Fischer.
“Who’s kissing this at midnight?” Schumer, 44, captioned a candid photo on Wednesday, December 31, where she could be spotted casually eating a bowl of spaghetti on the couch.
Amy Schumer Joked About Not Having a New Year's Eve Kiss
In the photo, the comedian wore sweats and rocked a bare face while deliberately giving the camera a cross-eyed glare. Her blonde hair was pulled into a loose, messy bun as she enjoyed the night in.
“Honestly, hot,” one social media fan wrote in support of the actress, while another added, “#thirsttrappin 👏👏.”
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Announced Their Split
The post comes weeks after Schumer and Fischer, 45, announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Sparked Split Rumors in November
The shocking split news came shortly after multiple outlets reported that the Unfrosted actress and chef had “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”
"They are both committed to the relationship,” a source told a news outlet on November 13.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Tied the Knot in 2018
Schumer and Fischer first sparked their romance in November 2017, tying the knot just a few months later in February 2018.
Schumer ignited split speculation in November after eagle-eyed fans noticed she scrubbed all the photos from her Instagram feed, including snapshots with her husband.
“I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she responded to the rumors in a November 11 social media post.
The Hulu personality directly addressed speculation surrounding her marriage days earlier while promoting her new Hulu series All’s Fair. "And Chris and I are still married," she wrote in an Instagram Story posted on November 6.