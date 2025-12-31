Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at New Single Status as She Jokes About Not Having NYE Kiss After Chris Fischer Split: 'Who's Kissing This at Midnight?'

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer is embracing her new single status following her split from Chris Fischer. “Who’s kissing this at midnight?” Schumer, 44, captioned a candid photo on Wednesday, December 31, where she could be spotted casually eating a bowl of spaghetti on the couch.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Joked About Not Having a New Year's Eve Kiss

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer embraced her new single status and joked about not having a New Year's Eve kiss.

In the photo, the comedian wore sweats and rocked a bare face while deliberately giving the camera a cross-eyed glare. Her blonde hair was pulled into a loose, messy bun as she enjoyed the night in. “Honestly, hot,” one social media fan wrote in support of the actress, while another added, “#thirsttrappin 👏👏.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer shared a barefaced photo on New Year's Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Announced Their Split

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split after seven years of marriage.

The post comes weeks after Schumer and Fischer, 45, announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Sparked Split Rumors in November

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer were reported to be 'privately working through normal issues' in November.

The shocking split news came shortly after multiple outlets reported that the Unfrosted actress and chef had “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.” "They are both committed to the relationship,” a source told a news outlet on November 13.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Tied the Knot in 2018

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer sparked split speculation when she scrubbed all the photos off her Instagram account.