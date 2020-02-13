trending in COUPLES
- Watch! Audrina Patridge Says She 'Outgrew' Relationship With Justin Bobby
- Dolores Catania Gives Update On Ex-Husband Frank's Health After He Suffers Fall
- Mya Secretly Marries Mystery Man In A Tropical Seychelles Wedding
- Teresa Giudice Believes Joe Cheated When Daughter Gia Was Just A Baby
- Russell Wilson’s Mom Told Him To Step Up & Be A Dad To Future & Ciara’s Son
Amy Schumer posted a sweet Instagram message to husband Chris Fischer in honor of their anniversary on Thursday, February 13. She expressed how “glad” she was that they got married, and revealed that he’s been a very supportive spouse as she’s struggled with their son Gene getting sick for the first time.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
View this post on Instagram
10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
View this post on Instagram
Before we had our little babe it was just us. I love chris so much. I hope whoever you are with is so kind to you and also drives you crazy but you love them so much and you want to hang out with them more than anyone. That’s what we got and I’m grateful for this guy everyday even though he loves taking different routes every time we go somewhere and I like going the way I know. It’s good
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- amy schumer
- chris fischer
Sound off in the comments below!