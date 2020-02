Amy publicly gushed about Chris — who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — on her Netflix comedy special Growing. "I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine. I really want to get this right, because I love him very much. All of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say," she told the audience.