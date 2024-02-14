Amy Schumer Reveals Jennifer Aniston Didn't Attend Her 2018 Wedding Despite Reports, Explains How Her Mom Thinks the Rumor Started
Amy Schumer is clarifying an old rumor about her 2018 wedding.
While appearing on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress noted how she and her husband, Chris Fischer, were celebrating their six-year anniversary that same day.
"We have the most romantic anniversary [since] we got married [before] Valentine's Day. How much more romantic can you get? It was a special event, you know?" the mom-of-one, 42, told Jimmy Fallon and the crowd.
"Actually, there were some false claims about it. People magazine reported that Jennifer Aniston was spotted at my wedding," she stated. "It's not true, that's not true."
It's unclear how that rumor started, but the Trainwreck lead revealed her mother's theory.
"My mom, she said, 'I know what happened.' She said, 'From behind, I look exactly like Jennifer Aniston.' 75, she's 75 years old," she quipped. "You can't be honest with your mom though, right? You have to just go, 'Yeah, that's probably what happened.'"
Schumer and her husband are parents to son Gene, who they welcomed in 2019, and though the pair was trying to have a second child, they faced several obstacles.
"I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful," she revealed in a prior interview.
"I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot. And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus," the comedian explained of undergoing a hysterectomy due to endometriosis. "So we're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that."
"I'm excited about it but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one b----, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through," she spilled. "We tried, but yeah we're just gonna have the one perfect little adorable angel."
Her surgery eventually lead to a body overhaul, as she admitted she underwent liposuction as well.
The Emmy winner said she "never thought" she would have the procedure done, "but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."
"I want to feel the best I can about myself. It's a lifelong thing," Schumer told a fan of her decision. "I used to really judge about people getting work done. Now I'm like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are but once you hit 40 and have a c-section do whatever the f--- will make you feel best!"