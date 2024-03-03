Amy Schumer's Shocking Transformation: How the Star Has Changed Up Her Looks Over the Years
Amy Schumer has been candid about how her appearance has changed over the years!
The comedian, who is known for movies such as Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, came into fame when she was just 22 years old and has since become a well-known name in Hollywood. Years later, she's opened up about how her use of cosmetic procedures and her weight loss has altered her look.
In 2023, the blonde beauty, who has been very vocal about struggles with her weight, detailed how she has dropped pounds in the past.
She revealed that she tried the drug Ozempic but was unhappy with how she felt while using it.
“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” Schumer spilled, noting, it “wasn’t livable for me.”
In January 2022, she underwent liposuction around her stomach and lower abdomen, which helped her reach just 170 pounds.
“I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” she shared at the time.
Additionally, Schumer has been honest about the work she’s had done on her face.
In April 2021, the mother-of-one uploaded a clip of herself getting CoolSculpting on her chin.
Then in December 2021 she posted a selfie at a doctor’s office on Instagram with the caption, “I tried getting filler. Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”
As OK! previously reported, in February 2024, the entertainer explained the most recent change in her look was also due to her recent Cushing Syndrome diagnosis.
“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” she spilled in an interview. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up.”
According to Mayo Clinic, the condition is treated by receiving a high dosage of steroid injections, which leads to a fuller face and weight gain. Schumer explained how she was thankful to learn why her aesthetic has transformed greatly as of late.
“Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she noted. “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family."
"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in," she continued. "But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong."