8 Stars Who Admitted to Using Ozempic and Other Weight-Loss Drugs: Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne and More
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer does not advocate using Ozempic but wants everyone to "be real" about their weight-loss journey.
The 42-year-old Last Comic Standing alum appeared in a June episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she admitted to trying Ozempic. She recalled taking the drug a year ago and feeling extremely sick that she could not play with her son.
Schumer also noticed her slimmer physique but realized the medication was not for her.
Chelsea Handler
Former Chelsea host Chelsea Handler became one of the celebrities who used — but eventually stopped taking — Ozempic.
She spoke candidly about her experience with the weight loss drug during her appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast, "Call Her Daddy," and revealed that she unknowingly received a prescription for the medication.
Handler said her anti-aging doctor handed it out to anybody, including her, but she's no longer taking it.
"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible," she insisted. "I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me."
Dolores Catania
Before appearing on Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Cantina helped herself prepare physically by taking Ozempic to slim down her physique.
She told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewers in April that she used the drug and joined the bandwagon to lose weight, joking that she did not want to appear in a reunion where she looked bigger than anyone else.
Elon Musk
Business magnate Elon Musk did not want to have any cosmetic procedures, but he admitted to using weight loss injection Wegovy. Like Ozempic, the injection's main job is to promote chronic weight management among adults with Type II diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and obesity.
The SpaceX founder revealed his secret when Eva McMillan asked how he got ripped, fit and healthy. Musk answered the query in three words: Fasting… and Wegovy."
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi
Another star who faced dramatic weight loss after using Ozempic, Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi told her fans she was on the weight-loss shots before teaching everyone how to inject themselves.
"If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claimed they got healthy for the first time in their lives or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to gain so much weight … most likely, they're just doing the shots," she explained in the Instagram video she posted in February.
Lauren Manzo
Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Lauren Manzo dismissed the claims she was on Ozempic but clarified she opted to take Mounjaro instead. The FDA-approved prescription medication is also used by people with type 2 diabetes.
According to the Manzo'd with Children star, she started taking the weight-loss drug after learning she was morbidly obese at 280 pounds. She also tried other ways to lose weight, including a gluten-free and dairy-free diet and workouts.
"I mean, I'm not gonna lie, I feel like there have been times that I've been on the brink of an eating disorder or had issues myself," she told Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. "And this is the one thing — even above weight loss surgery — that has helped me a lot and cured me and mentally made me so much better. And I'm really grateful for it."
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell started this year hoping to continue her weight-loss journey using Mounjaro and Repatha. The comedian documented her transformation on TikTok and revealed she lost 10 pounds since Christmas 2022.
Although she aimed to lose weight through the medications, the star also revealed in another video that she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne became the latest celebrity to speak about using Ozempic to ensure weight loss.
Ozempic, dubbed as a miracle drug that is being used to treat Type-2 diabetes, dominates Hollywood as more famous people want to lose weight fast. Osbourne spoke about using an injection and revealed that she lost 30 pounds within four months — though it came with adverse effects, she noted during her "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast interview.
"It's different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f------- s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," Ozzy Osbourne's wife said. "After a couple of weeks, it goes, and then you're just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry."
Though Osbourne did not mention Ozempic directly, she referred to it as an injection everybody takes. After her experience, she reportedly stopped taking it a few months after she began receiving the shots in December.