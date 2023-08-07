8 Stars Who Admitted to Using Ozempic and Other Weight-Loss Drugs: Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne and More

Amy Schumer does not advocate using Ozempic but wants everyone to "be real" about their weight-loss journey.

The 42-year-old Last Comic Standing alum appeared in a June episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she admitted to trying Ozempic. She recalled taking the drug a year ago and feeling extremely sick that she could not play with her son.

Schumer also noticed her slimmer physique but realized the medication was not for her.