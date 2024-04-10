'Total Babe': Amy Schumer Fans Praise Her Bare-Faced Selfie After Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis
Getting vulnerable! Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a bare-faced photo of herself weeks after opening up about her Cushing Syndrome diagnosis.
The comedienne's expression was blank as she sported a simple tank top in the new mirror selfie. "Looking forward to your kind words!" she captioned the snap.
"You are stunning and talented and I wish I was friends with you," one fan gushed, and another penned, "A real person, which is what this world needs more of. 🥰"
"I fell in love with you as you’ve created one of the best shows on tv," a third follower wrote. "The Life of Beth is so raw and authentic and real. Thank you! And thank you for being you! Using your voice for change and for standing up for the causes you believe in. 👏❤️👏"
Schumer's celebrity pals also chimed in to praise the actress for her beauty and vulnerability.
"Brilliant, bada--, iconic, show stopping, wildly intelligent, one of a kind, perfect, tough, queen, fierce, an absolute inspiration, ANNNNDDDD f------ beautiful inside and out," Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter replied in the comments section.
Christina Hendricks added, "I have such deep admiration for you. Total package. And a total babe."
Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay said, "You’re an icon and so beautiful!"
As OK! previously reported, Schumer revealed she'd been diagnosed with Cushing, also known as hypercortisolism, after she received criticism online about her "puffy" face.
“Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she said in a recent interview. “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family."
"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in," she continued. "But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong."
In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, February 15, the I Feel Pretty star playfully hit back at the haters who pointed out her alleged imperfections.
"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years," she said at the time. "You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m OK."