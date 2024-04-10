'Total Babe': Amy Schumer Fans Praise Her Bare-Faced Selfie After Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

"You are stunning and talented and I wish I was friends with you," one fan gushed, and another penned, "A real person, which is what this world needs more of. 🥰"

"I fell in love with you as you’ve created one of the best shows on tv," a third follower wrote. "The Life of Beth is so raw and authentic and real. Thank you! And thank you for being you! Using your voice for change and for standing up for the causes you believe in. 👏❤️👏"