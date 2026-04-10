Amy Schumer Shows Off Svelte Figure at 'Lorne' Premiere Amid Drastic Weight Loss Journey: Photos

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Amy Schumer is showing off her slim physique! On Thursday, April 9, the comedian made a stylish appearance at the Lorne premiere in New York City, showing off her noticeably slimmer figure in a look that was equal parts relaxed and polished. The documentary, which is scheduled to be released on April 17, highlights Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

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Source: MEGA Amy Schumer attended the 'Lorne' premiere in New York City.

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Schumer kept things simple but chic, wearing a soft pink top layered with a matching cardigan. She paired the look with classic blue jeans and pink heels, pulling everything together with ease. She posed confidently in front of a bold yellow backdrop, smiling for the cameras with one hand casually tucked into her pocket.

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The appearance comes as Schumer has been more open about her health journey. In an Instagram video, she revealed she previously tried the GLP-1 medication Wegovy but didn’t have the best experience. "I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

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Source: MEGA The comedian wore a pink top and blue jeans on the red carpet.

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Through that Telehealth consultation, doctors discovered she was in pre-menopause and prescribed her estrogen and progesterone. The 44-year-old later shared that the treatment made a big difference. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she said. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."

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Source: MEGA Amy Schumer revealed that she already lost 50 pounds in December 2025.

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While medications like Wegovy and Ozempic are often used for weight loss, Mounjaro is typically prescribed for diabetes patients to help manage weight. Schumer has since teamed up with Midi Health for its first national campaign, “Midlife Back in Session,” where she brought her signature humor to real conversations about women’s health.

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Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer recently starred in Midi Health's first national campaign.

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