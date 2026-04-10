Amy Schumer Shows Off Svelte Figure at 'Lorne' Premiere Amid Drastic Weight Loss Journey: Photos
April 10 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is showing off her slim physique!
On Thursday, April 9, the comedian made a stylish appearance at the Lorne premiere in New York City, showing off her noticeably slimmer figure in a look that was equal parts relaxed and polished. The documentary, which is scheduled to be released on April 17, highlights Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.
Schumer kept things simple but chic, wearing a soft pink top layered with a matching cardigan. She paired the look with classic blue jeans and pink heels, pulling everything together with ease.
She posed confidently in front of a bold yellow backdrop, smiling for the cameras with one hand casually tucked into her pocket.
The appearance comes as Schumer has been more open about her health journey.
In an Instagram video, she revealed she previously tried the GLP-1 medication Wegovy but didn’t have the best experience.
"I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."
Through that Telehealth consultation, doctors discovered she was in pre-menopause and prescribed her estrogen and progesterone.
The 44-year-old later shared that the treatment made a big difference.
"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she said. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."
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While medications like Wegovy and Ozempic are often used for weight loss, Mounjaro is typically prescribed for diabetes patients to help manage weight.
Schumer has since teamed up with Midi Health for its first national campaign, “Midlife Back in Session,” where she brought her signature humor to real conversations about women’s health.
"I partnered with Midi Health because me and all my friends my age, were tired of wondering why we were all feeling so ‘off' from our energy to our emotions," she told Midi Health.
She added, "We felt we were going through something and had trouble understanding why. We felt like strangers in our own bodies. When I finally found Midi, it was the first time a doctor actually explained why I couldn't sleep, think straight, or navigate my fluctuating emotions. It changed my life. We shouldn't have to be detectives to figure out our own hormones. You deserve to feel like yourself again. I've never felt better. I'm thinner. My hair is thicker. My skin is clear, and I feel emotionally balanced. I got myself back, but an even better version."