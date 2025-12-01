Amy Schumer Wows in Tiny Yellow Dress as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss: Photos
Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is feeling herself!
The comedian hopped on Instagram to once again flaunt her slimmer figure, posing in a bright yellow mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and gold accents. The bottom of the dress featured a soft layer of yellow tulle, and she kept the look clean with zero accessories.
Schumer let her blonde hair fall naturally over her shoulders as she posed on her home staircase, giving fans a full view of the outfit. In a second snap, she held the camera higher for a sultrier, close-up angle, which also highlighted her cleavage.
Her 6-year-old son, Gene, made a quick cameo in the background — though Schumer covered his face with a sticker. In another shot, Gene appeared again while climbing the stairs beside her.
Schumer welcomed Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, in May 2019, and has always been vocal about how much motherhood means to her.
"I just want to be with him as much as I can," Schumer said to an outlet. "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."
- Amy Schumer Stuns in Tight Little Red Dress as She Flaunts Her Body Amid Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos
- Amy Schumer Shows Off Toned Stomach in 'No Filter No Filler' Bathroom Selfie After Weight-Loss Transformation: See Photo
- 'Strong and Healthy' Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Deleted Her Pre-Weight Loss Photos on Instagram: 'I'm Proud of How I've Looked Always'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She’s also talked about how being a mom has shifted how she approaches comedy.
"It's just like the normal evolution of life. I don't know if it's that I talk about s-- less, but I think … I don't have a uterus anymore, you know what I mean?" she explained, referencing her difficult battle with endometriosis.
The Inside Amy Schumer star has long been open about her health struggles, especially during her pregnancy, when she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme morning sickness.
"It was really really hard," she recalled, adding that even though "life is so much more beautiful" with Gene, she doesn’t plan on being pregnant again.
After pregnancy complications forced her to cancel the remainder of her tour at the time, Schumer eventually returned to the stage in 2022 for a massive 65-date run. She told an outlet that balancing work with motherhood isn't easy — but having a strong support system helps.
"And so I don't worry about him being taken care of," she said. "I just, I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him."
Schumer also opened up about her weight-loss journey and how it affected her ability to be present for Gene.
“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them,” she said, adding that she was so weak she couldn’t even toss a ball back and forth with her son.
By March, she finally found a treatment plan that worked for her. Schumer told fans she was taking estrogen and progesterone for perimenopause symptoms, along with Mounjaro.
“My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," she revealed on Instagram. “I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”