Amy Schumer Wows in Tiny Yellow Dress as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss: Photos

Amy Schumer is feeling herself! The comedian hopped on Instagram to once again flaunt her slimmer figure, posing in a bright yellow mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and gold accents. The bottom of the dress featured a soft layer of yellow tulle, and she kept the look clean with zero accessories.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer showed off her weight loss in a yellow mini dress.

Schumer let her blonde hair fall naturally over her shoulders as she posed on her home staircase, giving fans a full view of the outfit. In a second snap, she held the camera higher for a sultrier, close-up angle, which also highlighted her cleavage.

Her 6-year-old son, Gene, made a quick cameo in the background — though Schumer covered his face with a sticker. In another shot, Gene appeared again while climbing the stairs beside her.

Schumer welcomed Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, in May 2019, and has always been vocal about how much motherhood means to her.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," Schumer said to an outlet. "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The comedian's son briefly appeared in her Instagram photos.

She’s also talked about how being a mom has shifted how she approaches comedy. "It's just like the normal evolution of life. I don't know if it's that I talk about s-- less, but I think … I don't have a uterus anymore, you know what I mean?" she explained, referencing her difficult battle with endometriosis.

The Inside Amy Schumer star has long been open about her health struggles, especially during her pregnancy, when she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme morning sickness. "It was really really hard," she recalled, adding that even though "life is so much more beautiful" with Gene, she doesn’t plan on being pregnant again.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer has been open about her pregnancy and health struggles.

After pregnancy complications forced her to cancel the remainder of her tour at the time, Schumer eventually returned to the stage in 2022 for a massive 65-date run. She told an outlet that balancing work with motherhood isn't easy — but having a strong support system helps. "And so I don't worry about him being taken care of," she said. "I just, I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him."

Schumer also opened up about her weight-loss journey and how it affected her ability to be present for Gene. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them,” she said, adding that she was so weak she couldn’t even toss a ball back and forth with her son.

Source: MEGA;@amyschumer/Instagram The star said Ozempic made her too sick to care for her son.