or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > amy schumer
OK LogoHEALTH

Amy Schumer Wows in Tiny Yellow Dress as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss: Photos

amy schumer yellow dress transformation
Source: MEGA;@amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer stunned in a yellow mini dress while showing off her weight loss.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer is feeling herself!

The comedian hopped on Instagram to once again flaunt her slimmer figure, posing in a bright yellow mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and gold accents. The bottom of the dress featured a soft layer of yellow tulle, and she kept the look clean with zero accessories.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer showed off her weight loss in a yellow mini dress.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer showed off her weight loss in a yellow mini dress.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Schumer let her blonde hair fall naturally over her shoulders as she posed on her home staircase, giving fans a full view of the outfit. In a second snap, she held the camera higher for a sultrier, close-up angle, which also highlighted her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Her 6-year-old son, Gene, made a quick cameo in the background — though Schumer covered his face with a sticker. In another shot, Gene appeared again while climbing the stairs beside her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Schumer welcomed Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, in May 2019, and has always been vocal about how much motherhood means to her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," Schumer said to an outlet. "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The comedian's son briefly appeared in her Instagram photos.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

The comedian's son briefly appeared in her Instagram photos.

MORE ON:
amy schumer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She’s also talked about how being a mom has shifted how she approaches comedy.

"It's just like the normal evolution of life. I don't know if it's that I talk about s-- less, but I think … I don't have a uterus anymore, you know what I mean?" she explained, referencing her difficult battle with endometriosis.

Article continues below advertisement

The Inside Amy Schumer star has long been open about her health struggles, especially during her pregnancy, when she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme morning sickness.

"It was really really hard," she recalled, adding that even though "life is so much more beautiful" with Gene, she doesn’t plan on being pregnant again.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer has been open about her pregnancy and health struggles.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has been open about her pregnancy and health struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

After pregnancy complications forced her to cancel the remainder of her tour at the time, Schumer eventually returned to the stage in 2022 for a massive 65-date run. She told an outlet that balancing work with motherhood isn't easy — but having a strong support system helps.

"And so I don't worry about him being taken care of," she said. "I just, I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him."

Article continues below advertisement

Schumer also opened up about her weight-loss journey and how it affected her ability to be present for Gene.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them,” she said, adding that she was so weak she couldn’t even toss a ball back and forth with her son.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star said Ozempic made her too sick to care for her son.
Source: MEGA;@amyschumer/Instagram

The star said Ozempic made her too sick to care for her son.

By March, she finally found a treatment plan that worked for her. Schumer told fans she was taking estrogen and progesterone for perimenopause symptoms, along with Mounjaro.

“My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," she revealed on Instagram. “I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.