NEWS Ana Navarro Confesses She 'Literally Almost Fainted' When Richard Gere Rubbed Her Shoulders On 'The View' Source: mega; The View/YouTube Ana Navarro revealed that Richard Gere put her 'in a trance' during his appearance on 'The View' on Friday, October 17. Allie Fasanella Oct. 25 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro had a moment with Richard Gere that left her in a "trance" during the Friday, October 17, episode of The View. Speaking to the Daily Mail after the interaction, Navarro shared that she "literally almost fainted" when the veteran actor greeted her by squeezing her shoulders. "I didn't realize how much I had a crush on him until he got there and he gave me a neck rub," she said. "He is 76 years old and he is so f------- hot."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube The host couldn't get over the actor putting his hands on her.

The morning show host added that she felt "he must of known" about her crush because he chose to touch her shoulders instead of simply shaking her hand the way he did with the other panelists. The political commentator added, "I literally put my arms up and said, 'Richard, take me right now.'" Navarro's crush is all in innocent fun, though, as she knows Gere is married to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva. "He likes Latina women. He's married to a Spaniard," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Richard Gere and his wife have been married since 2018.

Gere and Silva, who married in 2018 and have two sons together, hit the red carpet together just the day before his appearance on The View for the screening of Wisdom of Happiness. In a January interview with Elle Espańa, he spoke about living in Spain and shared that they are "happier than ever." The Pretty Woman actor added, "If she is happy, I am happy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Richard Gere with ex-wife Carey Lowell in 2006.

The American Gigolo star was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002-2016. Gere and Lowell split in 2013 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2016 as they couldn't agree on a financial settlement. The two, who share a 25-year-old son Homer, appeared in court on various occasions before finally coming to an agreement.

Source: @lulusimonofficial/instagram Lulu Simon is not a fan of Richard Gere after he sold her childhood home to developers.