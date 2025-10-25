Ana Navarro Confesses She 'Literally Almost Fainted' When Richard Gere Rubbed Her Shoulders On 'The View'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Ana Navarro had a moment with Richard Gere that left her in a "trance" during the Friday, October 17, episode of The View.
Speaking to the Daily Mail after the interaction, Navarro shared that she "literally almost fainted" when the veteran actor greeted her by squeezing her shoulders.
"I didn't realize how much I had a crush on him until he got there and he gave me a neck rub," she said. "He is 76 years old and he is so f------- hot."
The morning show host added that she felt "he must of known" about her crush because he chose to touch her shoulders instead of simply shaking her hand the way he did with the other panelists.
The political commentator added, "I literally put my arms up and said, 'Richard, take me right now.'"
Navarro's crush is all in innocent fun, though, as she knows Gere is married to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva.
"He likes Latina women. He's married to a Spaniard," she said.
Gere and Silva, who married in 2018 and have two sons together, hit the red carpet together just the day before his appearance on The View for the screening of Wisdom of Happiness.
In a January interview with Elle Espańa, he spoke about living in Spain and shared that they are "happier than ever."
The Pretty Woman actor added, "If she is happy, I am happy."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The American Gigolo star was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002-2016.
Gere and Lowell split in 2013 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2016 as they couldn't agree on a financial settlement. The two, who share a 25-year-old son Homer, appeared in court on various occasions before finally coming to an agreement.
This comes just months after the daughter of legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon slammed Gere for selling her childhood home to developers two years after buying it.
Lulu Simon, 30, took to Instagram in July to bash him, writing on her Instagram Story, “Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!”
She included a screenshot of an article about the planned demolition of the 1930s Connecticut estate.
"He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase,” she wrote. “Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots."