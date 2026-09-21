The View's Ana Navarro Calls Mitch McConnell Going Back to Work 'Elder Abuse'

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Ana Navarro voiced serious concern about Mitch McConnell’s health after his return to Capitol Hill, describing the situation as “elder abuse.”

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“When the whole country saw Biden freeze at a debate, weeks later he had to leave the race and withdraw.”



In a debate around Mitch McConnell today, Ana Navarro decided to point to Joe Biden as an example of appropriately handling age and inability…meanwhile, prior to that… pic.twitter.com/HuKjlmAMlV — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 18, 2026 Source: @NJBeisner/X

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Ana Navarro Condemns Mitch McConnell’s Return

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell’s current Senate term ends in January 2027.

During the Friday, September 18, episode of The View, the panel discussed footage from a Senate committee hearing that appeared to show the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican struggling to cast his vote. His colleagues seemingly corrected him so that he would vote alongside other Republicans.

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Navarro Points to Repeated Health Scares

Source: MEGA McConnell’s return gave Republicans a crucial vote in the Senate.

Navarro said the incident was part of a troubling pattern. She noted that viewers have repeatedly seen McConnell freeze in public and have read reports about his falls, injuries and hospitalizations. “And then you look at these images of him being wheeled from his house into the Senate, it’s elder abuse!” Navarro declared.

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Mitch McConnell’s Return Renews Retirement Debate

Source: MEGA The Kentucky senator spent several weeks in a rehabilitation facility.

Her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also questioned whether lawmakers should remain in office for the rest of their lives. When Joy Behar asked why McConnell did not retire early, Sara Haines argued that Republicans still needed his vote. Haines blamed what she called “tribal partisanship” and questioned whether the people close to McConnell were treating him with sufficient humanity and dignity.

The Senator Admits He Is Not Fully Recovered

Source: MEGA The longtime senator has represented Kentucky since 1985.