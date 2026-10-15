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'The View' Star Joy Behar, 84, Reveals Plans to Return After Shoulder Injury — and Promises to Share 'All the Gory Details'

Image of Joy Behar.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is returning to 'The View' after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

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Joy Behar is preparing to return to The View after weeks away from the daytime talk show while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

"Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery," Behar said in a message read by co-host Whoopi Goldberg during the Tuesday, October 13, episode. "If I was still 21, I'd have bounced back the next day. But since I'm an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer."

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Behar Plans to Return Next Week

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Image of Joy Behar.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar's return is welcome news to her co-hosts.

Behar ended her message with a promise to catch viewers up on her recovery.

"I plan to be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details," added the Daytime Emmy winner.

Goldberg welcomed the news, telling her absent co-host, "And we wait for you because we miss you, Joy."

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Her Shoulder Injury Kept Her Off the Show Since the Start of October

Image of Joy Behar.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar's dislocated shoulder has kept her away since early October, causing her to miss her 84th birthday celebration on the show.

Behar's absence began in early October, when co-host Sunny Hostin announced on air that the veteran broadcaster had dislocated her shoulder.

The injury also kept the television icon away from the show's October 7 birthday celebration, when her colleagues marked her 84th birthday without her at the table.

Goldberg shared a humorous message from Behar that day, explaining that she was still recovering from the injury before adding, "What we're saying is: Get better fast so we can celebrate you back here on The View."

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The Co-Hosts Have Been Filling In

Image of Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Source: MEGA

As the show's longest-tenured co-host, Joy Behar is deeply missed by her colleagues as they continue holding down the table in her absence.

With Behar away, the remaining panelists have continued their regular discussions on the ABC talk show.

Hostin stepped in as moderator when both Behar and Goldberg were absent on October 1. Goldberg later returned to her usual seat, while Ana Navarro and other co-hosts continued appearing at the "Hot Topics" table.

Behar has been part of The View since its debut in 1997. She remains the show's longest-tenured co-host.

She Recently Celebrated a Career Milestone

Image of Joy Behar.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar recently broke the record for hosting the most seasons of an American talk show by any woman.

The injury comes shortly after Behar marked a major achievement in television. She recently learned that she had hosted more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman.

Reflecting on the milestone in an interview, the sharp-witted satirist joked, "I've been on longer than Regis [Philbin] and longer than the Jolly Green Giant."

She added, "I feel old, really old. I know I don't look old, but I am."

She also credited the show's format with keeping her on her toes. "It's not a golf game," Behar said of her job. "Don't come here with your one stick. No. You have to bounce the ball around."

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