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Michael Douglas Corners The View's Ana Navarro on Why She's 'Still' a Republican

Split photo of Michael Douglas and Ana Navarro.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas questioned Ana Navarro's political views during an appearance on 'The View.'

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

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Michael Douglas put Ana Navarro on the spot during his appearance on The View Tuesday, October 6.

The actor, who was promoting his new memoir One Helluva Ride, shifted the conversation from Hollywood to politics when he questioned Navarro about her Republican affiliation.

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Michael Douglas Corners Ana Navarro

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Image of 'How can you still be a Republican?' Michael Douglas asked Ana Navarro.
Source: The View/YouTube

'How can you still be a Republican?' Michael Douglas asked Ana Navarro.

"I have to ask you something," Douglas said. "I've admired you now so much for the last couple of years."

"Oh, now don't tell me Michael Douglas admires me because I'm going to cry," Navarro replied.

"I have to tell you," he asked The View co-host, "Why aren't you independent? How can you still be a Republican?"

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Source: @NICKFONDACARO/X

Michael Douglas asked Ana Navarro about her party status during 'The View' on October 6.

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Ana Navarro Explains Her Republican Registration

Image of Ana Navarro is still a registered Republican despite being a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his allies.
Source: The View/YouTube

Ana Navarro is still a registered Republican despite being a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his allies.

Navarro has remained a registered Republican despite frequently criticizing President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP.

"I'll tell you why," she explained. "Because I live in Florida, where the primaries are closed. And I want to be able to vote in the primaries and vote against those sons of b------... That vote makes a difference in the primaries."

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Ana Navarro Discusses Being a Republican

Image of Ana Navarro defended her decision to still be registered as a Republican despite being against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro defended her decision to still be registered as a Republican despite being against Donald Trump.

Just days before Douglas' appearance, Navarro also addressed criticism over her political identity.

"I'd argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn't much of a traditional Republican," Navarro said.

"I'm not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn't," she added.

Navarro later expressed: "I'm registered in a Republican party that only exists in my mind, in my memory, and in the history books."

Michael Douglas Has Been Vocal About His Politics

Image of Michael Douglas has openly expressed his support for Democratic candidates in recent years.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas has openly expressed his support for Democratic candidates in recent years.

Douglas has taken a very different political path and has openly supported Democratic candidates.

In 2024, Douglas said, "This is the worst time that I can remember. I was born at the end of World War II, but in my lifetime, this is the worst time that I can ever remember. There's much too much conflict in the world..."

"I am not happy to see the defense budgets increasing across the board, my country in particular insisting other countries increase their military budgets," he continued. "I have a hard time understanding why, with all the AI and how intelligent we are as human beings, how we possibly can be having as many wars and conflicts as we are. It's ridiculous."

Douglas added, "I realize that my country bears a lot of the responsibility to the chaos that exists in the world. I apologize and am embarrassed to my friends, be it my neighbors in Canada or Mexico or all the countries in the EU and NATO. I'm embarrassed and I apologize."

"But beyond that, I don't even want to give the benefit of having more discussion about our president," the actor concluded.

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