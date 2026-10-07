Michael Douglas Corners The View's Ana Navarro on Why She's 'Still' a Republican

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Michael Douglas Corners Ana Navarro

Source: The View/YouTube 'How can you still be a Republican?' Michael Douglas asked Ana Navarro.

"I have to ask you something," Douglas said. "I've admired you now so much for the last couple of years." "Oh, now don't tell me Michael Douglas admires me because I'm going to cry," Navarro replied. "I have to tell you," he asked The View co-host, "Why aren't you independent? How can you still be a Republican?"

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The View's fake Republican, Ana Navarro says the only reason she's still registered with the party is to "vote against those sons of bitches" and "make a difference in the primary." pic.twitter.com/Rr72lKpLuB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 6, 2026 Source: @NICKFONDACARO/X Michael Douglas asked Ana Navarro about her party status during 'The View' on October 6.

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Ana Navarro Explains Her Republican Registration

Source: The View/YouTube Ana Navarro is still a registered Republican despite being a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his allies.

Navarro has remained a registered Republican despite frequently criticizing President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP. "I'll tell you why," she explained. "Because I live in Florida, where the primaries are closed. And I want to be able to vote in the primaries and vote against those sons of b------... That vote makes a difference in the primaries."

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Ana Navarro Discusses Being a Republican

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro defended her decision to still be registered as a Republican despite being against Donald Trump.

Just days before Douglas' appearance, Navarro also addressed criticism over her political identity. "I'd argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn't much of a traditional Republican," Navarro said. "I'm not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn't," she added. Navarro later expressed: "I'm registered in a Republican party that only exists in my mind, in my memory, and in the history books."

Michael Douglas Has Been Vocal About His Politics

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas has openly expressed his support for Democratic candidates in recent years.