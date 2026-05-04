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'Embarrassed' Anderson Cooper 'Horrified' CNN Isn't Disciplining 'Crass' Scott Jennings After Cursing Out Adam Mockler On-Air: Insiders

Composite photo of Anderson Cooper, Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler
Source: mega;@adammocklerr/x

Anderson Cooper is allegedly up in arms over Scott Jennings' meltdown.

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May 4 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

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Some of CNN's biggest names are reportedly outraged over colleague Scott Jennings cursing at Adam Mockler during the live Thursday, April 30, edition of NewsNight.

According to one of journalist Rob Shuter's sources, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer are completely "embarrassed" over the on-air spat, as "they thought it made the network look cheap."

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'There Is Real Contempt on Both Sides'

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Photo of Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were allegedly 'embarrassed' by Scott Jennings' on-air behavior.
Source: mega

Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were allegedly 'embarrassed' by Scott Jennings' on-air behavior.

"Anderson was horrified. Jake was furious. Wolf thought it was beneath CNN," the source explained to Shuter's Substack.

The incident wasn't that surprising to the trio of CNN veterans, as they all "cannot stand Scott — on-air or off," another insider spilled. "They think he’s loud, crass and beneath the network they spent decades building. Scott thinks they’re stiff, overproduced, and painfully dull. There is real contempt on both sides."

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What Happened Between Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler?

Photo of Scott Jennings told Adam Mockler, 'Get your f------ hand out of my face' on-air.
Source: @adammocklerr/x

Scott Jennings told Adam Mockler, 'Get your f------ hand out of my face' on-air.

The incident between Jennings and Mockler occurred while the costars were debating the war in Iran.

Mockler pointed out that Jennings was in the administration during "prior endless wars," to which Jennings, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, asked, "Eight weeks is endless to you? Do you have the attention span of a gnat?"

"I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago and you said we were weeks away from it [ending]. Now your'e making condescending remarks because you can't defend the fact that this way isn't going your way," Mockler stated.

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'Everybody Calm Down'

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Source: @adammocklerr/x

Abby Phillip had to break up the argument.

As Mockler continued, he began using more hand gestures, which riled up Jennings.

"Get your f------ hand out of my face, first of all!" Jennings exclaimed, to which costar Abby Phillip spoke out to shush him.

"Hey, hey, whoa, guys," she said.

"Honestly, I'm not gonna have this guy in my face," Jennings expressed.

"Everybody hang tight. No. Everybody calm down," she stated. "We're having a debate."

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Photo of One insider alleged Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper are jealous of the 'buzz' Scott Jennings receives.
Source: mega

One insider alleged Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper are jealous of the 'buzz' Scott Jennings receives.

The moment quickly went viral, which is what really "stung" for Cooper, Blitzer and Tapper, another source claimed.

"Scott got the clip, the headlines, the buzz. That kind of attention used to belong to Anderson and Jake," the insider explained. "Now it belongs to Scott — and they hate it."

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Will Scott Jennings Face Repercussions?

Photo of A source said CNN doesn't care about the outburst because it 'drives clicks.'
Source: @adammocklerr/x

A source said CNN doesn't care about the outburst because it 'drives clicks.'

Despite their dismay, another insider noted, "Scott is the future because he drives clips, clicks and outrage."

"There will be no suspension. No punishment. No consequences," an additional insider declared. "The old CNN hated it. The new CNN thinks Scott is exactly what the network needs."

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