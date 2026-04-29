Donald Trump Criticized by German Chancellor as U.S. 'Humiliated' Over Iran Conflict

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran, stating that the U.S. administration has become "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership. This commentary arose during Merz’s visit with students in Marsberg, Germany, where he expressed his concerns regarding the lack of a coherent strategy to resolve the war.

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Friedrich Merz Calls Out U.S. Strategy on Iran

Source: MEGA Friedrich Merz highlighted the deterioration of U.S.–European relations.

Merz pointed out the deterioration of the U.S.-European relations, which has worsened since the onset of the Iran conflict. He indicated that diplomatic efforts with Tehran have stalled, causing increased economic anxiety across Europe. According to Merz, Iranian leaders have adeptly maneuvered U.S. negotiators into fruitless talks. “When Iranian leaders allow American representatives to travel to Pakistan and then return home without any results, an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” Merz stated, as reported by Reuters.

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Europe Faces Economic Fallout

Source: MEGA Rising energy prices added pressure on European economies.

Merz also highlighted the absence of a clear exit strategy for the U.S. in this conflict, a sentiment shared by several European leaders. He observed that Trump and Israeli officials had anticipated a swift resolution post-military action against Iran, but the situation has instead resulted in prolonged conflict that adversely affects European economies due to rising energy prices. The chancellor described the current state of affairs as one where the U.S. is “humiliated” by Iranian leaders, as President Trump struggles to negotiate an end to the war. “The U.S. and Israel assumed, right from the start, that this problem would be resolved within a few days, and we now have to acknowledge that it isn’t,” he remarked.

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Strait of Hormuz Raises Global Stakes

Source: MEGA He said the U.S. appeared ‘humiliated’ in negotiations.

Negotiations involving the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators have been at a standstill, with Iran linking maritime access through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to sanctions discussions and nuclear limits. The Trump administration has countered that Tehran must provide more concrete concessions. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, positioning Iran with significant negotiating leverage. Any disruption in this area threatens to raise energy prices and strain economies reliant on stable trade routes. Merz also mentioned that Germany had proposed sending minesweepers to assist in clearing suspected mines in the region but expressed skepticism regarding the trajectory of U.S. policy. His remarks reflect a growing concern among European leaders about Trump’s handling of the Iranian issue.

Allies Question U.S. War Approach

Source: MEGA European leaders expressed concern over conflict.