Donald Trump Criticized by German Chancellor as U.S. 'Humiliated' Over Iran Conflict
April 29 2026, Published 6:34 a.m. ET
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran, stating that the U.S. administration has become "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership.
This commentary arose during Merz’s visit with students in Marsberg, Germany, where he expressed his concerns regarding the lack of a coherent strategy to resolve the war.
Friedrich Merz Calls Out U.S. Strategy on Iran
Merz pointed out the deterioration of the U.S.-European relations, which has worsened since the onset of the Iran conflict.
He indicated that diplomatic efforts with Tehran have stalled, causing increased economic anxiety across Europe. According to Merz, Iranian leaders have adeptly maneuvered U.S. negotiators into fruitless talks.
“When Iranian leaders allow American representatives to travel to Pakistan and then return home without any results, an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” Merz stated, as reported by Reuters.
Europe Faces Economic Fallout
Merz also highlighted the absence of a clear exit strategy for the U.S. in this conflict, a sentiment shared by several European leaders.
He observed that Trump and Israeli officials had anticipated a swift resolution post-military action against Iran, but the situation has instead resulted in prolonged conflict that adversely affects European economies due to rising energy prices.
The chancellor described the current state of affairs as one where the U.S. is “humiliated” by Iranian leaders, as President Trump struggles to negotiate an end to the war.
“The U.S. and Israel assumed, right from the start, that this problem would be resolved within a few days, and we now have to acknowledge that it isn’t,” he remarked.
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Strait of Hormuz Raises Global Stakes
Negotiations involving the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators have been at a standstill, with Iran linking maritime access through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to sanctions discussions and nuclear limits. The Trump administration has countered that Tehran must provide more concrete concessions.
The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, positioning Iran with significant negotiating leverage. Any disruption in this area threatens to raise energy prices and strain economies reliant on stable trade routes.
Merz also mentioned that Germany had proposed sending minesweepers to assist in clearing suspected mines in the region but expressed skepticism regarding the trajectory of U.S. policy.
His remarks reflect a growing concern among European leaders about Trump’s handling of the Iranian issue.
Allies Question U.S. War Approach
Several U.S. allies have begun to question the effectiveness and duration of the military campaign, especially since diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan, Oman, and Russia have not yielded a resolution.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, seeking support amid the ongoing deadlock.
While Trump asserts that the U.S. retains leverage over Tehran and that military options remain available if negotiations fail, Merz’s statements indicate that some allies are increasingly skeptical of this assertion.
The German Chancellor’s critique signifies a notable shift from the traditionally cautious language adopted by European leaders in discussing U.S. military policy. By stating that Washington has experienced “humiliation,” Merz connects the stagnation in progress directly to the Trump administration's approach to negotiations.
The White House has yet to respond to Merz’s comments, but they add pressure on Trump as his administration seeks a diplomatic solution to a conflict that has disrupted global shipping and strained NATO alliances.