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'Very, Very Scary': CNN Star Wolf Blitzer Was a 'Few Feet Away From the Shooter' at White House Correspondents' Dinner

split of Wolf Blitzer, secret service.
Source: mega

Wolf Blitzer reported live from the event.

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April 25 2026, Published 9:51 p.m. ET

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CNN star Wolf Blitzer gave a first-hand account of what went down after gunfire erupted at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

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Image of Wolf Blitzer 'heard gunshots taking place' at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Source: mega

Wolf Blitzer 'heard gunshots taking place' at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

"I walked out to go to the men's room, and as I was walking to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, I heard gunshots taking place. The next thing I knew was that the police officer threw me to the ground. They got the gunman. The noise was so loud. They grabbed me, the police officers, and they took me back into the men's room, where it was safe. There were 15 other men stuck in there; they wouldn't let them out. I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter. I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired, and it was very, very scary. I am OK now," the journalist shared in a live interview.

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image of The dinner was canceled.
Source: C-SPAN

The dinner was canceled.

"When he was shooting, he was inside the secure area where you have to go through metal detectors, your card, and they would ask you a few questions. It looked to me like the gunman was inside the security area, and somehow managed to evade or get through the metal detectors. I am sure they are trying to figure out a motive," he continued.

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image of Donald Trump and his wife were escorted off the premises.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and his wife were escorted off the premises.

According to eyewitnesses, at least four shots went off inside the Washington Hilton, the New York Post reported.

"The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside," the outlet reported.

The pair had also been there for 30 minutes before the situation got chaotic. The suspect is now detained.

image of The president spoke out about the incident.
Source: mega

The president spoke out about the incident.

Donald Trump, who was only at the event for a bit, was escorted out of the building alongside his wife, Melania Trump, and VP J.D. Vance.

The event is rescheduled.

The president, 79, later spoke out about the scary incident.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he said on Truth Social.

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