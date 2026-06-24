Andrea Catsimatidis Responds After Donald Trump’s Strange 'Great Daughter' Post Puzzles the Internet
June 24 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s Father’s Day post did not feature one of his children. It featured Margo Catsimatidis on a red couch, holding a phone, in a decades-old photo that sent social media into full detective mode.
The president shared the image on Truth Social with the caption, “Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT.”
The post quickly raised questions because the woman in the photo was later identified by online observers and reports as Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire New York businessman and Trump ally John Catsimatidis.
The Photo That Had Everyone Guessing
The image is believed to date back to the Clinton administration, possibly during a visit to Camp David. According to her website, Margo played a role in building Evergreen Chapel at the presidential retreat and had been friendly with the Clintons years ago.
But the caption made the post stranger. Some online observers wondered whether Trump meant to praise Margo’s daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, while others speculated that he may have mistaken Margo for one of his own daughters, Ivanka Trump or Tiffany Trump.
Andrea Catsimatidis Enters the Chat
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Andrea, 36, eventually responded late Sunday on X, choosing gratitude over confusion.
“Thank you Mr President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!”
Andrea had attended Trump’s UFC event at the White House on his 80th birthday, posting a selfie from the event and wishing him a happy birthday. She also posed with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito.
A Family Deep in Trump World
The Catsimatidis family has long been close to Trump. John Catsimatidis, 77, is the owner, president, chairman and CEO of Gristedes, D’Agostino Supermarkets and Red Apple Group.
Andrea has chaired the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017 and endorsed Trump in both the 2020 and 2024 elections. Her father, mother Margo and brother John Jr. are vice presidents of the Manhattan GOP.
Her own political and social profile has also drawn attention. Andrea married Christopher Nixon Cox, Richard Nixon’s grandson, in 2011 at a lavish Waldorf-Astoria wedding attended by political figures including Hillary Clinton, Henry Kissinger and Rudy Giuliani. The couple divorced three years later.