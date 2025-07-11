or
Venus Williams to Marry Actor Andrea Preti This Fall in Italy, Source Reveals

Source: MEGA

Venus Williams is reportedly engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti and set to tie the knot this fall.

July 11 2025, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Looks like love is officially in the air for Venus Williams!

According to a source close to the tennis icon, she’s getting ready to marry Italian actor and model Andrea Preti this fall.

“The ceremony will take place in September on Italy’s Amalfi Coast,” the insider told NewsNation, adding, “[The bachelorette party] was just really wonderful and so much fun. It was just family and friends — and the wedding will be the same.”

Source: MEGA

Venus Williams is getting married this fall, a source claimed.

The Grand Slam champ first sparked romance rumors with Preti in July 2024, when the two were seen boating off the Amalfi Coast in Nerano. Since then, they've kept things low-key.

By January, they were back in the spotlight as Williams posted a sweet selfie from the Bahamas on her Instagram Stories, calling Preti “the best company” during their tropical getaway.

One month later, the couple was spotted again — this time, they were outside a tennis practice session in Rome, where Williams was sporting a dazzling diamond ring on that finger.

Snaps and video clips showed the sparkler: a square-cut diamond surrounded by a pavé band. Williams didn’t take it off even while practicing on the court, as Preti watched from the stands. The two later shared hugs and kisses outside.

Source: MEGA

The tennis player's fiancé is Italian actor Andrea Preti.

The following month, one source revealed that the actor had already popped the question during their Bahamas trip.

“Venus hasn’t made any announcements, but it’s assumed by a lot of people in her circle that they are engaged and it’s only a matter of time before she confirms it,” the insider told Life & Style. “But so far Venus seems to want to keep people guessing. One thing’s for sure, she’s head over heels for Andrea.”

Source: MEGA

The couple will allegedly say 'I do' on the Amalfi Coast.

According to the source, Preti is all in on this relationship.

“He treats her like a princess, and he’s very romantic,” they noted. “Williams has been incredibly happy the whole time.”

Despite being one of the most famous athletes in the world — and one-half of tennis royalty alongside her sister Serena — Venus has always kept her love life private.

Before meeting Andrea, Venus opened up about embracing her independence and how she got “too comfortable” being solo.

Source: MEGA

Serena and Venus Williams are set to launch a new video podcast in August.

"I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out of a single life," she admitted to Glamour UK, adding that she had been single “for a long time.”

“This is how I work and function, and I’m OK with it,” she continued. “When life changes, you’ve got to know when to change. You can’t hold on to either a relationship or the singleness. You have to be able to move at the time – and even if you don’t want to or aren’t ready, you’ve just got to go with it.”

