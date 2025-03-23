Venus Williams Is 'Head Over Heels' for Boyfriend Andrea Preti as Engagement Rumors Swirl

“Venus hasn’t made any announcements, but it’s assumed by a lot of people in her circle that they are engaged and it’s only a matter of time before she confirms it,” the insider spilled. “The word is he proposed on their trip to the Bahamas, but so far Venus seems to want to keep people guessing. One thing’s for sure, she’s head over heels for Andrea.”

Speculation about the duo’s relationship status came after the tennis star was seen flashing a diamond ring recently.