Venus Williams Is 'Head Over Heels' for Boyfriend Andrea Preti as Engagement Rumors Swirl
Serena Williams may be spending the rest of her life with boyfriend Andrea Preti!
According to a source, the athlete, 44, and the actor, 36, are in a great place amid rumors they're engaged.
“Venus hasn’t made any announcements, but it’s assumed by a lot of people in her circle that they are engaged and it’s only a matter of time before she confirms it,” the insider spilled. “The word is he proposed on their trip to the Bahamas, but so far Venus seems to want to keep people guessing. One thing’s for sure, she’s head over heels for Andrea.”
Speculation about the duo’s relationship status came after the tennis star was seen flashing a diamond ring recently.
The source noted the lovers have been “joined at the hip the last six months, and Williams has been incredibly happy the whole time.”
The Girls to Buy star treats the athlete “like a princess, and he’s very romantic,” the confidante shared.
“She’s been having a wonderful time in Italy with him, he comes to see her train and then they go on tours of the city,” the insider added. “It’s been a long time since she had a serious relationship and she’s definitely wanting to get married, so if she is engaged, it won’t surprise anyone.”
The lovebirds recently got a lot of attention after they packed on the PDA in Rome on February 5. While the sweet snapshots were adorable, fans lost their minds when they noticed Williams’ ring.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Social media users gushed over the lovebirds, with one person writing online, “I love this for her,” while another quipped, “Does hinge allow you to set the location in Italy from the states? Lol asking for a friend.”
Williams and Preti’s relationship first made headlines when celebrity blind-item gossip account DeuxMoi shared photos of them in Italy in July 2024. One snap showed the hunk massaging the Olympian while they enjoyed a meal by the water.
Users then applauded Williams — who was rumored to be previously engaged to golfer Hank Kuehne — for finding a great partner.
“Go where you’re celebrated not tolerated. [I know that’s right],” one person shared, while another wrote, “Liberally embracing her raw beauty, completely content in her state of pleasure and relaxation. How erotic!”
Life & Style reported on Williams and Preti's alleged engagement.