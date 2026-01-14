Andrew Garfield Looks Unrecognizable With Long, Blond Hair as He Poses Alongside Girlfriend Monica Barbaro: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Garfield had fans doing a double-take. The actor stepped out with long, blond hair while enjoying a date night with girlfriend Monica Barbaro, appearing nearly unrecognizable in a backstage photo shared by legendary magicians Penn & Teller. The snapshot was taken during a weekend performance at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where the couple posed alongside the iconic duo.

Source: @pennandtellerlive/Instagram Andrew Garfield debuted lighter hair in Las Vegas.

Best known for his dark hair, the Hacksaw Ridge star, 42, looked strikingly different with lighter, shoulder-length locks worn loose and tucked casually behind his ears. He completed the low-key transformation with a blue baseball cap and a mustard-colored hoodie, leaning fully into an effortless, off-duty vibe.

Barbaro, 35, struck a chic contrast next to Garfield’s laid-back look. She wore a simple blouse paired with gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace, keeping her style polished yet understated for the outing. Penn & Teller confirmed the couple’s appearance by captioning their Instagram post, “Great to have #andrewgarfield and @monicabarbaro at the show @riovegas over the weekend."

Source: MEGA Andrew Garfield keeps his relationships very private.

The post comes shortly after reports surfaced that Garfield has been “quietly” dating Barbaro. The two were first spotted together in London in January 2025.

"They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," a source told People.

Before Barbaro, Garfield was last linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas. The pair were first connected in March 2024 but had split “months” before Tomas confirmed their breakup in October.

Source: MEGA The actor stepped out with girlfriend Monica Barbaro.

Garfield previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone throughout the 2010s. He later began a relationship with model Alyssa Miller in late 2021, though the two reportedly called it quits by April 2022.

Despite his high-profile relationships, Garfield has been clear about keeping his private life out of the spotlight. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," the Oscar-nominated Tick, Tick … Boom! actor said during an October 2024 interview with Esquire.

Source: MEGA Monica Barbaro earned her first Oscar nomination in 2025.