'Ew': Timothée Chalamet Dissed After Emulating Bob Dylan for 'A Complete Unknown' Premiere in NYC — Photos

Timothée Chalamet Dissed After Emulating Bob Dylan for 'A Complete Unknown' Premiere in NYC

Is that Timothée Chalamet? On Friday, December 13, the Dune actor, 28, shocked fans by recreating one of Bob Dylan's 2003 looks for the NYC premiere of A Complete Unknown — a movie where Chalamet plays the famous musician.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in his new movie 'A Complete Unknown.'

For the big event, the Hollywood heartthrob wore blonde bangs and a blue beanie —a shocking departure from his brunette curls. Additionally, he donned a black leather jacket and a gray plaid scarf. After seeing the Oscar nominee’s dramatic transformation, fans dissed the star for his undesirable appearance.

“Jumpscare like seriously,” one person penned, while another stated, “Ew.” “Please say it’s a wig 😭😭😭😭😭,” a third quipped, as a fourth exclaimed, “Timmy what the h---.”

Source: MEGA 'This has to be fake, please,' one person stated after seeing Timothée Chalamet's premiere look.

One more social media user added: “This has to be fake, please.” As OK! previously reported, the Call Me By Your Name lead’s red carpet appearance came after he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance together at the after-party for the L.A. premiere of A Complete Unknown.

The makeup mogul — who attended the event alongside mom Kris Jenner — and her boyfriend were allegedly "pretty affectionate with each other.” The insider claimed the duo mingled with Timotheé's costars and other guests at the bash. The pair were apparently touchy at the start of the gathering. However, as more people filed in, they kept their distance.

Source: MEGA 'Jump scare like seriously,' one person dissed after seeing Timothée Chalamet's ensemble.

The very private duo were later seen leaving the party hand-in-hand. This is not the only time Kylie has supported her man’s career, as in December 2023, the reality TV star was seen at the premiere of Wonka with the matriarch.

The lovebirds were first romantically linked in April 2023 after being spotted together in Timothée’s backyard in California. They were last seen in October when they dined at Little Charli in the West Village. Eyewitnesses said the pair looked "very cute" and "in love" during the dinner date. Another insider suggested that those around Timothée see The Kardashians star as a distraction from the actor’s career.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner were recently spotted at 'A Complete Unknown' after-party.

“Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” an insider spilled. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year." However, "That's not to say she won't be able to attend the afterparties with him,” they added.