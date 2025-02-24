NEWS Actress Monica Barbaro Goes Braless to 2025 SAG Awards: Photos Source: @DEADLINE/X Monica Barbaro ditched her bra when she appeared at the 2025 SAG Awards — see photos.

Actress Monica Barbaro ditched the bra when she attended the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 23. The star, 34, rocked a red dress for the occasion.

Source: @DEADLINE/X The star wore a red dress to the SAG Awards.

Of course, people loved the look. One person wrote, "I can always count on Monica Barbaro, Anna Sawai, and Colman Domingo to look just utterly gorgeous on a red carpet," while another said, "A lady in red! Tonight, Monica Barbaro looks fiery hot at the 2025 #SAGAwards." A third person added, "Monica for tonight’s #SAGAwards !! Absolutely stunning," while a fourth said, "Monica’s over the shoulder pose!! #SAGAwards."

Source: mega The actress is apparently dating Andrew Garfield.

The A Complete Unknown starlet's recent appearance comes after it was revealed she's dating actor Andrew Garfield. "They've been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly," a source dished to People.

The two posed together at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in L.A. on January 4. They were also seen together at a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London's West End. In a video posted to social media on February 20, the Hollywood celebrities wore baseball caps as they chatted before the show.

Source: @DEADLINE/X

Garfield previously dated Kate Tomas, who previously talked about "misogynistic" reactions to their former relationship. “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.” "They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst," she said of the paparazzi.

For his part, Garfield, 41, stayed mum about his relationship. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," Garfield, who previously dated Emma Stone in the 2010s, told Esquire.

Andrew Garfield was previously linked to Kate Tomas.