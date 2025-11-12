Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed: Ex-Royal Demanded Pedophile Tell the Press He 'Was Not Involved' in His Crimes
Nov. 12 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Winsdor is in more in hot water.
The former royal appears to be named multiple times in Jeffrey Epstein's emails that were just leaked by the House Oversight Committee on the morning of Wednesday, November 12.
Some emails from 2011 exposed how Andrew — who was referred to as "the Duke" in the messages — tried his best to stay away from the late pedophile and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes.
One message from that March came after the Daily Mail informed them they were going to run a story that included allegations from one of their victims, with The Royalist believing it was Virginia Giuffre, the woman who previously sued the former Duke of York for sexual assault.
"What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?" he asked. "I can’t take any more of this."
"Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g [sic] lawyers to send a letter," Epstein replied. "Not sure … it’s so salacious and ridiculous, I'm not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have s-- with was Elvis."
The former prince wrote back, "Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end."
On March 6, the convicted s-- offender sent another email that he said could be given to the press.
"You ok? these stories are complete and utter fantasy," Epstein said in the email. "I don’t know and have never met Al Gore, [Bill] Clinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine, it was stolen by my houseman that is currently in prison for doing so."
Andrew Loses All of His Titles and Royal Property
Andrew has denied all of the allegations against him, including Giuffre's.
However, as the drama continued to heat up, he was made to step back from the British monarchy in 2022. On October 30, shortly after Giuffre's shocking posthumous memoir released, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had stripped his brother of all titles.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace stated. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
Additionally, Andrew was ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message said. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."