ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Had 'Consensual S--' With Jeffrey Epstein Employee, Bombshell Email Claims Allie Fasanella Nov. 20 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

As Andrew Mountbatten Windsor continues to face the consequences for his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, a new email exchange alleges the disgraced ex-prince had "consensual s--" with an employee of the late pedophile. Per an outlet, a former New York Times reporter, Landon Thomas Jr., responded to a January 2015 email from Epstein in which he suggested he might be exonerated from allegations he'd been trafficking underage women for s--. Thomas Jr. wrote, "I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean, I can see why a statement might help in some way – but it's Andrew (not Clinton and the rest) that is keeping the story alive." The journalist continued, "Until you are able to come forward and address that, the story lives on. I mean, in the end, he had consensual s-- with [redacted]. And [redacted] worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and can't accept that unless you say as much."

Landon Thomas Jr. Said He Was Just Stating What He'd Read in the News

Source: mega 'I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew,' Landon Thomas Jr. wrote to Jeffrey Epstein in 2015.

As the email exchange has been garnering public attention, Thomas Jr. told the outlet last night that his claim about the former prince's sexual relations was not something he knew as a fact. "He [Epstein] never told me that she had s-- with Andrew. When I say that he had s-- with her, consensual s--, that's just what I had read in the press," he explained. Epstein was first sent to prison in June 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor, but was released soon after in July 2009. A little over a year later, the former financier was famously photographed walking in Central Park with Andrew, 65, in December 2010. The s-- trafficker would go on to be arrested again in July 2019.

The Former Prince Settled a Lawsuit With Virginia Giuffre in 2022

Source: mega 'I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,' the disgraced former prince said of Virginia Giuffre during his infamous BBC interview in 2019.

Months later, in November 2019, the former Duke of York sat down for a now infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis to contest the allegations made against him. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Virginia Giuffre], none whatsoever," he declared, even though they were photographed together. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the former senior royal in August 2021, alleging she was trafficked by disgraced Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The late author said she was forced to have s-- with Andrew on three occasions when she was a minor. It was revealed in 2022 that Andrew paid Giuffre an undisclosed amount in an out of court settlement.

The Disgraced Former Royal Has Maintained His Innocence

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of all his royal titles in October.

Andrew has continued to maintain his innocence through the years, despite being stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, last month. He said in a statement at the time, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," he said. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."