Inside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Midlife Crisis': Ex-Royal Allegedly Had '40 Prostitutes' Delivered on Taxpayer-Backed Thailand Holiday

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, allegedly used taxpayer-funded trips as a cover to pursue “lot and lots of women,” reportedly including at least 40 prostitutes. “In 2001, he is 41, he’s having his midlife crisis,” the royal expert Andrew Lownie explained to a news outlet on Wednesday, October 29. “He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips, but he always puts in two weeks of ‘private time.’ So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.”

Prince Andrew Went on a 'Famous Trip to Thailand'

Source: MEGA The royal author recalled a 'famous trip to Thailand.'

Lownie is the author of the unauthorized biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which took a closer look at Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The author recalled a “famous trip to Thailand” to celebrate the birthday of King Rama IX, who died in 2016. “Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did,” Lownie alleged, claiming the disgraced royal had “40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days … just for him.”

Prince Andrew Allegedly Had '40 Prostitutes' Delivered to Hotel Room

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was stripped of his 'Prince' title on October 30.

In addition, he claimed multiple sources verified the prostitute allegations, including a Reuters correspondent and a member of the Thai royal family. “This was all enabled by diplomats and others,” Lownie told the outlet. The disgraced royal’s new allegations come one day after Buckingham Palace announced he would be going by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and stripped of the “Prince” title.

Prince Andrew Was Stripped of 'Prince' Title

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew faced intense scrutiny over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Prince Andrew Was Evicted From the Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew previously relinquished his Duke of York title last week.