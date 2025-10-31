or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Inside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Midlife Crisis': Ex-Royal Allegedly Had '40 Prostitutes' Delivered on Taxpayer-Backed Thailand Holiday

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, allegedly had '40 prostitutes' delivered to his Thailand during a taxpayer-backed holiday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, allegedly used taxpayer-funded trips as a cover to pursue “lot and lots of women,” reportedly including at least 40 prostitutes.

“In 2001, he is 41, he’s having his midlife crisis,” the royal expert Andrew Lownie explained to a news outlet on Wednesday, October 29. “He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips, but he always puts in two weeks of ‘private time.’ So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Went on a 'Famous Trip to Thailand'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The royal author recalled a 'famous trip to Thailand.'
Source: MEGA

The royal author recalled a 'famous trip to Thailand.'

Lownie is the author of the unauthorized biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which took a closer look at Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The author recalled a “famous trip to Thailand” to celebrate the birthday of King Rama IX, who died in 2016.

“Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did,” Lownie alleged, claiming the disgraced royal had “40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days … just for him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Allegedly Had '40 Prostitutes' Delivered to Hotel Room

Photo of Prince Andrew was stripped of his 'Prince' title on October 30.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his 'Prince' title on October 30.

In addition, he claimed multiple sources verified the prostitute allegations, including a Reuters correspondent and a member of the Thai royal family. “This was all enabled by diplomats and others,” Lownie told the outlet.

The disgraced royal’s new allegations come one day after Buckingham Palace announced he would be going by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and stripped of the “Prince” title.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Was Stripped of 'Prince' Title

Photo of Prince Andrew faced intense scrutiny over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew faced intense scrutiny over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Prince Andrew Was Evicted From the Royal Lodge

Photo of Prince Andrew previously relinquished his Duke of York title last week.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew previously relinquished his Duke of York title last week.

In addition, Andrew was evicted from the Royal Lodge, where he's lived since 2008. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Andrew had already relinquished his Duke of York title days earlier. The move came after immense pressure due to the renewed interest of Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein and the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which marked the only time she had spoken publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement with the disgraced royal in a 2022 sexual assault lawsuit.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.