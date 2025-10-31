or
Prince Harry's 'Stomach Dropped' After Prince Andrew Loses Titles Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'Everyone Should Be Nervous'

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's 'stomach dropped' when he heard the news that his uncle, Prince Andrew, would be stripped of all of his royal titles and privileges.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Prince Harry was reportedly “blindsided” by King Charles' decision to strip his own younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all his royal titles.

“[Harry's] stomach dropped,” a source told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop on Friday, October 31. “He thought titles were untouchable. Now he’s not so sure.”

Harry, 41, reportedly found out that Andrew, 65, would be reverting to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — being stripped of the “Prince” title — at the same time as the public, which has equally rattled him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew's Stripping of Titles Shocked Prince Harry

Photo of Prince Harry's stomach reportedly 'dropped' after hearing the news of Prince Andrew's stripping of titles.
Source: MEGA

“A title isn’t sentimental,” a top Los Angeles strategist told the outlet, hinting that deals with “Prince/Princess” branding could evaporate. “It’s leverage in every negotiation.”

Shuter, who formerly worked as a publicist to Princess Michael of Kent, hinted that Harry’s fears were warranted, adding, “Once a palace is willing to demote blood princes, everyone should be worried.” Harry left the monarchy in 2020.

Buckingham Palace announced on October 30 that Andrew would be stripped of all of his royal titles and privileges, in addition to evicting him from the Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew Was Stripped of 'Prince' Title

Photo of Meghan Markle was reportedly just as rattled as her husband, Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

In addition, the former Duke of York will have to vacate his home, the royal property he has lived in since 2008. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Prince Harry

Prince Andrew Relinquished 'Duke of York' Title

Photo of Prince Andrew relinquished his 'Duke of York' title on October 17.
Source: MEGA

The decision followed Andrew’s statement on October 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title on his own accord. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew stated. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," he said. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point' With Prince Andrew

Photo of Virginia Giuffre made several accusations against Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Charles, 71, reportedly reached a “tipping point” with his younger sibling, particularly the renewed interest in Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein and the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which marked the first time she spoke publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in 2022.

In the book, which was officially released on October 21, Giuffre claimed she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 and made several shocking claims against him, including calling out the “entitled” royal for believing having s-- with her was “his birthright.”

