Andy Cohen Confesses Bravo 'Superfan' Jennifer Lawrence Helped 'Solve the Mystery' of Explosive 'Summer House' Reunion Leak
June 10 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET
Andy Cohen revealed that the fan responsible for uncovering the Summer House reunion audio leak was none other than actress Jennifer Lawrence.
Following the third part of the explosive Season 10 reunion on Tuesday, June 9, Cohen addressed the drama during Watch What Happens Live.
"A Bravo superfan provided some crucial information that helped confirm the source," he said. "Well, with the last reunion episode having aired tonight, I wanted to personally thank that superfan. Folks, that superfan was indeed Jennifer Lawrence … Her online sleuthing helped our team of investigators solve this mystery."
Who Leaked the Audio?
Just hours after the highly anticipated reunion was filmed on April 23, audio of the heated arguments between cast members found its way onto the internet.
Bravo released a statement on social media addressing the "unauthorized" recording, which a member of the production team allegedly took.
"As a result of these findings, appropriate action was taken," the statement read. "There is no evidence that any members of the cast were involved in the recording of the audio."
"We take these matters seriously and will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution of our content," it concluded.
Inside the 'Summer House' Drama
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The leak revealed key moments in the arguments between Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and West Wilson.
Wilson and Batula were in the hot seat after announcing their relationship in March, just two months after Batula revealed her split from her husband of four years, Kyle Cooke.
"I’m sorry, but when I’m separated from someone, I have to stay celibate and single for the rest of my life until the judge signs paperwork?" Batula asked in one tense exchange.
"Nobody was saying that you needed to stay celibate or what the f--- ever, but there are a million other f------ guys in New York City," Miller fired back, "but you chose one that, and you know how much that f------ me up, and you chose the one guy."
Miller and Wilson started dating during Season 8 of Summer House but endured a tumultuous breakup a few months after filming wrapped.
The pair were icy with one another for more than a year, but seemed to rekindle their relationship during the show's most recent season.
Wilson and Miller were even caught kissing during the final episode, only for their relationship to seemingly fizzle out once again.
Jennifer Lawrence Was Andy Cohen's 'Mazel of the Day'
While Lawrence has not spoken out publicly about the Summer House drama, she is a known Bravo fan.
"Bravo fans are the most loyal and dedicated. Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar winner, you were the top of the class," Cohen said during the episode, granting Lawrence his "Mazel of the day."
Lawrence has appeared on Watch What Happens Live multiple times to divulge her most controversial opinions about the reality television program.