Bravo Host Andy Cohen Dishes On Dating As A Single Dad

One way parenting has proven to be “really hard,” the TV personality shared, comes down to striking a healthy balance between being a single dad and looking for love. While the star said that he has “had some dates,” pursuing romance while taking his children into account has become “more kind of emotionally chaotic.”

“There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him, at one point ‘you, there's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating,’” he recalled. “And he said, ‘I know,’ he said, ‘well, what do you think that is?’”

Although Cohen said he clarified that the third factor in question was his family, it seems his partner was not on the same page. “He said, ‘oh no, I view that third thing is that you're famous,’” he continued. “And I'm like wow. I don't even think about that.”

“We've been out 15 times,” the star remembered telling his date. “How has being famous affected any of the times we've been out?”

ANDY COHEN INSISTS HE HAS NO APOLOGIES ABOUT DRINKING DURING NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOW: 'I WILL NOT BE SHAMED FOR HAVING FUN'