Andy Cohen Felt Anderson Cooper Was 'Being Squeezed Out' Ahead of '60 Minutes' Exit, Source Claims: 'Segments Were Micromanaged' 

Hollywood gossip columnist Rob Shuter reported in his "Naughty But Nice" Substack on Monday, February 23, that journalist Anderson Cooper’s close friend and TV exec Andy Cohen urged him to walk away from 60 Minutes due to a shifting political environment at CBS News.

Cooper stated he is leaving to focus on his CNN program Anderson Cooper 360 and spend more time with his two young children, but sources told Shuter that’s not the whole story.

Sources reported to Shuter that Cohen — host and executive producer of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the creator/executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise — encouraged Cooper to leave, feeling he was being "squeezed out" and "second-guessed" by new management.

In an exclusive statement to OK!, Shuter noted: "Andy and Anderson are best friends. Plus, no one understands CBS better than these two. It was time to go, Andy was a good friend helping lead the way."