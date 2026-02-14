Kathy Griffin Sends Cryptic Warning to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Over Political Unrest

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin resurfaces her feud with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in a bold new video, calling both media personalities to action amid social unrest. The Emmy-winning comedian has had a rocky relationship with the duo, tracing back to her controversial 2017 photo featuring a bloodied Donald Trump mask. Griffin, 65, previously expressed to Entertainment Weekly her feelings of being “thrown away like a piece of trash” by Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin called out Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in a new video.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of her digital series, “Talk Your Head Off,” Griffin declared she’d reconciled with the pair but quickly shifted to criticize them for not using their platforms effectively to address current events.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Kathy Griffin/Youtube Kathy Griffin criticized them for not using their platforms during recent political unrest.

Article continues below advertisement

“The only reason I’m putting aside my beef with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper is because I want you guys to recognize that you have a much larger microphone and platform than little D-lister Kathy Griffin,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Referencing the recent unrest in Minneapolis following the shooting death of mother Renee Nicole Good by ICE, Griffin urged Cooper to step outside his studio and report on the ground. “Anderson, why aren't you on the ground? Why aren't you in Minnesota, boots on the ground, being the reporter that I knew you to be?” she asked, recalling his willingness to cover dangerous stories in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin urged Anderson Cooper to report on the ground in Minnesota.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin emphasized the need for prominent figures in media to amplify voices of marginalized groups. “Anderson, I’m imploring you, please go there. If you go there, people will watch,” she said, insisting it’s crucial for the media to illustrate that these issues affect more than just Minnesota.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t hold back when addressing Cohen, noting his platform as the head of Watch What Happens Live. “I’m imploring you to devote one minute of every episode to show what’s really happening with a government occupation of a U.S. state,” she asserted, acknowledging that the request might seem "out there," but declared it's essential for progress.

Article continues below advertisement

She accused Cohen and Cooper of not fully understanding the gravity of their privilege as out gay men in media.

Article continues below advertisement

“You guys are next,” she warned, connecting historical persecution of the LGBT+ community to current societal issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin warned that media figures could face backlash if they stay silent.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen later responded to a social media comment from Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, mentioning, “Girl, ICE is raiding churches. Can you stop trolling and do something to make Missouri better?”