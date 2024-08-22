Here’s the video Brandi is suing Andy Cohen over. While I respect her point that this is inappropriate for a boss to send, it was obviously a joke. Is Brandi suing Kate Chastain for playing along with Andy? #bravotv #brandiglanville #andycohen pic.twitter.com/sxK5vrWcR1

Amid the video’s release, people flocked to social media platform X to voice their concerns.

“Ok, this is actually serious,” one commenter wrote. “This is sexual harassment, and more. I'm surprised she held this close to her chest for so long. Regardless, this should absolutely be the nail in Andy's long overdue coffin. If he survives this, I'll be shocked.”

Another person chimed in, stating they're happy Glanville “is speaking her truth.”

Some went as far as to question how Cohen still remains employed, noting that “any other job if a boss or superior did this they’d be fired.”

“IDK how Andy hasn’t been canceled or fired yet,” another X user chimed in with, going on to call Cohen a “creep.”