'The Nail in Andy Cohen's Coffin': Fans Call for Bravo Head Honcho to Be 'Fired' Amid Brandi Glanville Sexual Harassment Claims
Andy Cohen has been put on blast after a video of him sexually harassing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was released — and now fans are calling for him to be fired.
Amid the video’s release, people flocked to social media platform X to voice their concerns.
“Ok, this is actually serious,” one commenter wrote. “This is sexual harassment, and more. I'm surprised she held this close to her chest for so long. Regardless, this should absolutely be the nail in Andy's long overdue coffin. If he survives this, I'll be shocked.”
Another person chimed in, stating they're happy Glanville “is speaking her truth.”
Some went as far as to question how Cohen still remains employed, noting that “any other job if a boss or superior did this they’d be fired.”
“IDK how Andy hasn’t been canceled or fired yet,” another X user chimed in with, going on to call Cohen a “creep.”
In the video, released on August 20, Cohen sent Glanville a sexually explicit video message.
Cohen appeared alongside Below Deck star Kate Chastain and claimed they were going to be intimate that evening. He went as far as to invite Glanville to call him on FaceTime and watch.
On August 21, more text messages and emails between Cohen and Glanville were unveiled. In one email, Cohen appeared to inquire about the size of her ex Eddie Cibrian’s manhood. In another text, outed via The Sun, Cohen wrote to Glanville he was “kind of hoping” she and his stage manager had “hooked up.” Similarly, Cohen also texted her another time about how he wanted Glanville and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll to “get together,” with Cohen telling Glanville that Kroll “had his eyes on you.”
When speaking to The Sun about the messages, Glanville shared her discomfort with the situation.
"At BravoCon, Andy texted me saying that he wanted me to hook up with his stage manager, and I almost felt like, do I have to do this?” Glanville revealed. "He was saying, 'I want you, my employee, to f--- another one of my employees. And then also, by the way, I think you should f--- Austen. He has eyes for you.' Your boss should never talk to you that way.”
Glanville went on to note she felt like Cohen was “pimping” her out. “That is a different kind of boss,” Glanville stated. “That is a pimp. I am not a hooker. You are not my pimp.” Calling Cohen’s integrity into question, Glanville noted he “doesn’t think he’s going to get caught” and “thinks he can do whatever he f-------- wants.” “It’s just not boss behavior,” she added. “You don’t get to do that to me.”