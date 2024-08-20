Andy Cohen Exposed! Bravo Star Asks Brandi Glanville to Watch Him and Kate Chastain Be Intimate in Leaked Video

Andy Cohen asked Brandi Glanville to watch him and Kate Chastain be intimate in a leaked video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has long claimed Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen sent her an inappropriate video asking her to watch him get intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain — and now the video footage has leaked.

Andy Cohen told Brandi Glanville he 'loves her' in the shocking video clip.

“Actually, if you’re around in like 90 minutes or two hours, do you want to watch us on Facetime?” he asks. The video closes out with him asserting he has “strong wifi” and telling Glanville he “loves” her.

When Chastain throws out the word “threesome,” Cohen agrees, stating it’s “kind of like a threesome.” Cohen then shockingly invites Glanville to watch.

“Brandi, we have something to tell you,” a seemingly inebriated Cohen begins in the clip obtained by The Sun . “We’re f------ tonight and we’re gonna talk about you the whole time.”

Brandi Glanville claimed she was embarrassed by the video Andy Cohen sent her.

Glanville spoke to The Sun about the clip, noting she received it in a text message from Cohen in June 2022.

“I was mortified,” Glanville noted of the unexpected video. “This is my boss, he's my employer.”

Glanville also clarified this was not the “first explicit text message or email he sent me, but it’s the worst one.”

Explaining she was “embarrassed” by the video, Glanville said she was at the hair salon when she received the explicit message.

While she attempted to quickly shut her phone, she recalls wondering if “this guy” thinks “I’d f--- my own boss to get a job?”

"Because that's what it sounded like,” Glanville elaborated. “Like, he's gonna think about me having s--, while he's having s-- with someone else. Does this guy think that I sleep around to get jobs? That's how I felt, and it's just taken a toll.”