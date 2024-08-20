OK Magazine
Andy Cohen Exposed! Bravo Star Asks Brandi Glanville to Watch Him and Kate Chastain Be Intimate in Leaked Video

Composite photo of Andy Cohen, Brandi Glanville, and Kate Chastain.
Source: @MEGA; @kate_chastain/Instagram

Andy Cohen asked Brandi Glanville to watch him and Kate Chastain be intimate in a leaked video.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has long claimed Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen sent her an inappropriate video asking her to watch him get intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain — and now the video footage has leaked.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen told Brandi Glanville he 'loves her' in the shocking video clip.

“Brandi, we have something to tell you,” a seemingly inebriated Cohen begins in the clip obtained by The Sun. “We’re f------ tonight and we’re gonna talk about you the whole time.”

When Chastain throws out the word “threesome,” Cohen agrees, stating it’s “kind of like a threesome.” Cohen then shockingly invites Glanville to watch.

“Actually, if you’re around in like 90 minutes or two hours, do you want to watch us on Facetime?” he asks. The video closes out with him asserting he has “strong wifi” and telling Glanville he “loves” her.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville claimed she was embarrassed by the video Andy Cohen sent her.

Glanville spoke to The Sun about the clip, noting she received it in a text message from Cohen in June 2022.

“I was mortified,” Glanville noted of the unexpected video. “This is my boss, he's my employer.”

Glanville also clarified this was not the “first explicit text message or email he sent me, but it’s the worst one.”

Explaining she was “embarrassed” by the video, Glanville said she was at the hair salon when she received the explicit message.

While she attempted to quickly shut her phone, she recalls wondering if “this guy” thinks “I’d f--- my own boss to get a job?”

"Because that's what it sounded like,” Glanville elaborated. “Like, he's gonna think about me having s--, while he's having s-- with someone else. Does this guy think that I sleep around to get jobs? That's how I felt, and it's just taken a toll.”

MORE ON:
Brandi Glanville
matts square template
Source: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate Chastain used the word 'threesome' in the shocking video clip.

Glanville, who admitted she did not think Cohen looked “sober” in the video, added, “I feel like, because of my more desperate money situation, he thinks that he can do and say whatever he wants to me, and I'm not gonna rock the boat or tell on him because I need him more than he needs me."

Glanville also somberly shared that this ordeal has “taken a toll” on her and “been horrible.”

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen did apologize for the video when the allegations were first revealed in February.

In February, Glanville officially accused Cohen of sexual harassment in a legal letter, with the allegations pertaining to this specific video clip.

Calling it an “extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted,” Glanville’s lawyers shared they were astounded Cohen remained in his job given the situation.

For his part, Cohen took to social media platform X to apologize.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” Cohen wrote at the time. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

