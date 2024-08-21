Brandi Glanville Claims Andy Cohen Asked Her About the Size of Eddie Cibrian's Manhood

In January 2013, Glanville appeared on Cohen’s hit late-night show Watch What Happens Live. When asked about how good of a lover Cibrian was, Glanville responded, “he’s great. He’s a nine.” The next day, as The Sun exclusively shared, Cohen emailed her from his NBC Universal account to say, “Get home safe. Eddie was a NINE?” Glanville claimed she felt this was in reference to Cibrian’s p----.

“The last thing I want to do is talk about my ex, especially his p---- size,” Glanville shared with the news outlet. “But you’re on the show, you’re playing by his rules. You have to answer the question.”