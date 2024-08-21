Brandi Glanville Claims Andy Cohen Asked Her About the Size of Eddie Cibrian's Manhood
Just one day after a leaked video showed Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen asking former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville to watch him be intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain, inappropriate text messages and emails between Cohen and the Housewife have been exposed — and in one, he even went as far as to ask her about the size of ex Eddie Cibrian’s manhood.
In January 2013, Glanville appeared on Cohen’s hit late-night show Watch What Happens Live. When asked about how good of a lover Cibrian was, Glanville responded, “he’s great. He’s a nine.” The next day, as The Sun exclusively shared, Cohen emailed her from his NBC Universal account to say, “Get home safe. Eddie was a NINE?” Glanville claimed she felt this was in reference to Cibrian’s p----.
“The last thing I want to do is talk about my ex, especially his p---- size,” Glanville shared with the news outlet. “But you’re on the show, you’re playing by his rules. You have to answer the question.”
Glanville spilled that “being on television is one thing,” but when Cohen started emailing her “about my ex-husband’s p----" she found it to be “private” and “not for public consumption anymore.”
"This isn't like the joke that he was supposedly making,” she added. “I don't even think it's funny. It's not a joke that's just weird, but to follow up and ask more questions.”
Glanville shared that “in that moment,” she realized she would “have to put up with it.” “I knew this is going to be our relationship,” she added.
- Brandi Glanville Is 'Done Being the Victim' After Video of Andy Cohen's Sexually Inappropriate Behavior Was Leaked
- Andy Cohen Exposed! Bravo Star Asks Brandi Glanville to Watch Him and Kate Chastain Be Intimate in Leaked Video
- Severely 'Depressed' Brandi Glanville 'Unable to Work' Amid Her Battle With Bravo
This wasn’t an isolated incident, as Glanville went on to detail that a barrage of “sexually explicit texts and emails” from Cohen occurred for “over a decade.”
As for why she put up with it, Glanville admitted she felt like her hands were tied, because if she called him “disgusting” or told him to “f--- off,” she assumed she would likely “never work again.”
“I would be dead in the water,” she added.
In the video outed on Tuesday, August 20, Cohen specifically asked Glanville if she wanted to watch him and Chastain be intimate.
Telling her he and Chastain “are f------ tonight,” he goes on to invite her to watch on FaceTime if she’s “around in like 90 minutes or two hours.”
At this time, Cohen has not commented on the leaked video or messages.