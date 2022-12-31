Andy Cohen Says John Mayer Is 'Very In Touch With His Emotions'

Despite being known as a Hollywood heartbreaker, it seems artist ​​John Mayer is pretty in-tune with his feelings — at least according to longtime pal Andy Cohen, who praised the singer’s Emotional Intelligence during a podcast appearance earlier this week.

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," Cohen explained of his pal while appearing on “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” on Wednesday, December 28. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'"