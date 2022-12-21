John Mayer Reveals He Doesn't 'Date That Much' Anymore Despite Womanizer Past

Despite John Mayer’s storied reputation for being a womanizer, it seems the musician is finally putting his notorious playboy ways behind him.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this week, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” artist got candid about his reformed player status, revealing he doesn’t "date that much" anymore.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,” Mayer told host Alex Cooper during the series’ most recent episode, which was released on Wednesday, December 21.