The New Jake Gyllenhaal! Taylor Swift's Fans Warn John Mayer To Be 'Scared' Of Her Wrath After New Song Release

The musicians dated from 2009 to 2010 when he was 32 and she was 19. Swift's song "Dear John," which is from her Speak Now album, is assumed to be about him.

“I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call,” he said of the song being released. “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

“I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting,” he added. “I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls**t.”