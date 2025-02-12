Andy Cohen's Alleged Nude Picture Leaks as Fans Drool Over Risqué Snap: 'He Could Totally Get It'
Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen’s nude photo allegedly leaked, sending social media platform X users into a tizzy.
In one picture, the Watch What Happens Live host is seen in a black T-shirt and sleep pants, while the faceless nude shows his phone case, his watch and ring, which were also spotted in the first snap.
Commenters immediately began fanning over the alleged naked pic, with one person stating that Cohen could “definitely” get it.
“Andy Cohen... well mazel,” another stated, using the host’s popular catchphrase, while another X user invited him to “get inside my bed.”
While many lusted over the alleged pic, some people used it as an opportunity to bash Cohen. “Andy Cohen is one of the worst media examples of gay men,” one X member shared. “He’s a terrible person, and the public lets his behavior go because the gay community has allowed the straights to think mean gays are funny and deserve a pass. And no, I don’t feel sympathy to Andy Cohen for his ‘leaks’ when he pulled a Mariah Carey on @kathygriffin. Karma, c---.”
Another user said NeNe Leakes was needed, claiming she would have been “disgusted” with the alleged photo.
While there has been no confirmation the alleged nude is real, one X user claimed it is.
“NGL I can confirm this is real bc Andy Cohen was in sf last year and he messaged me on Grindr saying I was hot and I seen his pics — his were hot too lol,” they wrote. “If it weren’t for scheduling conflicts, I would’ve tapped that a--.”
Cohen has not responded to the alleged leak yet. His last post on X had to do with soliciting fans, stating, “My team is gearing up for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS REUNION! Send me all of your questions for the cast NOW and let me know where you're from in the question!”
In May 2023, the popular TV host stripped down for a nude photo he ended up sharing to Instagram for the skincare brand EltaMD. When he was much younger, he took a similar nude photo to commemorate having long hair prior to cutting it off, but this time around, he updated it to help raise awareness about skin cancer.