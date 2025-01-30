'It Was Mean': Andy Cohen Issues Second Apology to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Over Past Dig
Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen rarely backpedals on his words, but he officially issued a second apology to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag over prior beef they had.
On the January 29 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen mentioned he had expressed regret for this “years ago” but wanted to add that his prior comments were "mean.”
“That was 14 years ago,” he elaborated, “and what I really don’t like about it is referring to her as trash. I don’t like that at all, and I’m really sorry about that, so I apologize again, I guess.”
While he insisted he wasn’t trying to justify his behavior, the producer noted there were things people “said and did on TV” 14 years ago that wouldn’t fly now. “It was a different universe,” he added.
On a 2011 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen brought up Montag’s claim she and Pratt had talked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers to potentially join the show. Refuting the rumor, Cohen added he would “sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.” He also named her the “jackhole of the week.”
In the days that followed, Cohen admitted he got “a little carried away” about the situation.
This all came to light again when a fan suggested Pratt and Montag should appear on WWHL since the latter's music is back on the charts. Pratt said it was a “hard pass," adding he's rather “sit in my burned house rubble” than appear on the program.
Pratt spoke out about Cohen’s latest apology, telling TMZ he and his wife would be willing to hear the Bravo star out if he reached out privately. He also said if Cohen posted a video dancing to Montag’s song “I’ll Do It,” he would be willing to let bygones be bygones. Until these things happen, though, it does not appear Brody Jenner’s ex-BFF is budging.
As for why Montag has never been considered in the running to be a Housewife, Cohen explained on Radio Andy in 2023 it would be “weird” and akin to Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joining the franchise.
“They’re so identified not only with another show but with another network,” he added.
Pratt and Montag, who rose to fame on MTV’s The Hills, recently lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires. In the wake of that, fans started streaming Montag’s 15-year-old album, making it chart on the Billboard 200 for the first time.