The Boss Has SpokenAndy Cohen Reacts To Jen Shah Pleading Guilty To Role In Telemarketing Scheme
Andy Cohen has some things to say about Jen Shah pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The Bravo boss discussed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's shocking legal news during the Tuesday, July 12 broadcast of his Sirius XM series, Radio Andy.
Although he was at seemingly hesitant to discuss the topic at first, Cohen clarified, "all it means is she's changing her plea." However, his cohost John Hill noted, "Right, well, when you say you're guilty of something, it maybe means you're guilty."
"I don't know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty," Cohen admitted before his cohost made it a point to express his sympathy for the victims of the scam. "I'll say that about Jen Shah — at least she's honest," Hill noted.
However, the Watch What Happens Live host had a completely different topic to discuss when it came to Shah — her recent gift for his newborn daughter, Lucy. "I was like, 'Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift...' I just thought that was so nice of her," he explained.
Cohen later went on to take calls from listeners where one person mentioned the Bravo fandom's support of Teresa Giudice despite her 2014 fraud conviction.
"I also think what I've found regarding viewer response to some of these moments that have happened, some of the viewers are more outraged when there are — you know, when you look at Tom Girardi and what it looks like he did — actual victims that you can look at," he noted.
"When you look at Joe Giudice defrauding the government of some tax money ... I think you wind up getting more upset when you know that there are victims," added the executive producer.
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, July 11, Shah entered a New York City courtroom to change her plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme which took advantage of elderly and vulnerable people.
"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."