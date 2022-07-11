"It is herby ordered that the change of plea hearing will take place on July 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m, in courtroom 23A," the legal papers noted ahead of the Bravo star's court appearance.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein and the court on Monday. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

