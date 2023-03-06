Andy Cohen Recalls Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval's 'Odd Energy' During 'WWHL' Prior To His Explosive Affair With Raquel Leviss
Andy Cohen sensed something was off with Tom Sandoval before his affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed.
During the Monday, March 6, broadcast of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the Bravo boss gave Vanderpump Rules fans some insight into what may have been clues that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.
The dad-of-two also noted that at the time, Sandoval's pal Tom Schwartz seemed to already know about the scandal.
"When Schwartz was on [Watch What Happens Live] with Sandoval, there was some odd energy between them," Cohen recalled of their mid- February appearance on the late night show. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this?"
Sandoval's best friend and business partner got caught up in the drama due to his supposed relationship with Leviss — which sources have alleged was a cover-up to hide his sidekick's secret affair. “Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” an insider exclusively spilled to OK!. “This was calculated on her behalf."
“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the source claimed.
On Friday, March 3, news of the affair between Sandoval and the former beauty queen rocked Bravo fans after Madix reportedly found explicit videos of Leviss on her boyfriend's phone during his Wednesday, March 1, gig with his band.
Producers made sure realty TV cameras were rolling to catch the aftermath of the situation and have expanded the current season to cover the fallout.
“Everything about this is 100 percent real," an insider close to production noted. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”