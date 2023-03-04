OK Magazine
Scheana Shay Trashes Raquel Leviss Over Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

scheana shay trashes raquel leviss tom sandoval cheating scandalpp
By:

Mar. 4 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss first confided the secret of her bombshell affair with Tom Sandoval to Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.

A source exclusively spilled to OK! that Leviss spoke with Shay following her Wednesday, March 1, taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the 37-year-old began to suspect the true extent of Leviss' romance with Sandoval.

scheana shay trashes raquel leviss tom sandoval cheating scandal
Source: mega

"When Raquel told Scheana, the tension was palpable. Scheana was furious," the source dished of the shocking romance. "She told Raquel how she felt in no uncertain terms: that this was a monumental betrayal. She said their friendship couldn’t survive it."

"Scheana told Raquel she had to take sides and she would be siding with Ariana [Madix]," the source added. "Scheana can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

scheana shay trashes raquel leviss tom sandoval cheating scandal
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, it was revealed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix called it quits on their 9-year relationship after the TomTom co-owner allegedly cheated on her with Leviss over the span of around eight months.

Even worse, Leviss had been rumored to be dating Sandoval's close pal Tom Schwartz at the time.

Embedded Image
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Scheana Shay

Sandoval later addressed the public backlash surrounding his infidelity during his band's City National Grove performance in Anaheim, Calif., that same night.

"Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?" he allegedly asked the audience, prompting at least one crowd member to shout back "Ariana!" Despite allegedly betraying her trust with his relationship with Leviss, Sandoval swiftly replied, "We love her!"

As it stands, Vanderpump fans can expect the upcoming season to be juicy. A separate insider previously said cameras have been rolling throughout the shocking reveal.

"Everything about this is 100 percent real. Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded," an insider claimed. "It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real."

Source: OK!
"Bravo is licking its lips at this scandal," a second insider shared. "There hasn’t been something this juicy on the airwaves for a long time!"

Us Weekly reported Sandoval's comments to the crowd following the news of his affair.

