Tom Schwartz 'Used As Decoy' To Cover Up Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair

By:

Mar. 4 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Tom Schwartz was being used by Raquel Leviss in a “calculated” attempt to cover up her affair with Tom Sandoval.

On Friday, March 3, insiders revealed that Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix have split after nine years. The scandalous breakup was caused by the actor’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss — who was also rumored to be dating Sandoval’s best friend.

“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” a source exclusively told OK!. “This was calculated on her behalf."

“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the source spilled about the infamous cast.

As OK! previously reported, fellow TV personality James Kennedy, who had been engaged to Leviss before their December 2021 split, publicly shared his distaste for the cheaters after news broke of the affair.

"Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything," he penned in an Instagram post.

MORE ON:
Tom Schwartz
The British television personality also uploaded a video to share some bitter advice with his fans.

“If you’re in Orange County, ok, and you’re planning on seeing Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras tonight, don’t forget to bring the tomatoes and the cabbage,” said Kennedy taking a dig at the 39-year-old. "You want to get a good aim, and you want to squeeze the tomato a little bit, so it’s just a little juicy, before you throw it."

Sandoval and Madix were seen together celebrating the singer’s newest single just two days before they called it quits. However, the pair have had their share of ups and downs in their almost decade long relationship. Madix has previously opened up about their issues on air.

"We don't have an open relationship," she revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm really not that cool. [I] thought that was obvious."

