Tom Schwartz 'Used As Decoy' To Cover Up Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair

Tom Schwartz was being used by Raquel Leviss in a “calculated” attempt to cover up her affair with Tom Sandoval.

On Friday, March 3, insiders revealed that Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix have split after nine years. The scandalous breakup was caused by the actor’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss — who was also rumored to be dating Sandoval’s best friend.