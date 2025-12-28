Andy Richter Unleashes on Donald Trump's Attempt to Silence Late-Night Comedy: 'This Is Outrageous'
Dec. 28 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Comedian Andy Richter did not hold back when discussing Donald Trump's efforts to stifle late-night television.
Richter, who gained fame alongside Conan O’Brien on three different talk shows, expressed that he and O'Brien would have been “all gas and no brakes” in resisting Trump’s antics.
“This is outrageous,” Richter declared. “It's un-American and highlights the absolute chickens--- cowardice of someone who can't take a joke.”
Trump’s recent campaign against late-night hosts has included the cancelation of Stephen Colbert's show and Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, all while making threats aimed at Seth Meyers.
Richter shared a clear message about comedy in the current political climate: “If you’re going after the joke makers, you’re probably wrong.”
Reflecting on the current state of late-night TV, Richter remarked, “We would be doing what everyone else is doing, which is all gas and no brakes. Because f--- that guy, you know?”
- Donald Trump's Criticism of Late-Night TV Stars Proves He's 'Insecure' and 'Not So Bright,' Insists Andy Richter: 'F--- That Guy'
- Donald Trump Would 'Have a Lovely Speaking Voice' If He 'Was Saying Things That Are Benign' John Mayer Insists
- Donald Trump Demands NBC Axe Seth Meyers Amid Feud: 'He Has No Talent'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Richter believes that late-night hosts should stand their ground against Trump’s increasingly censorious regime. During Kimmel's controversial suspension in September, he urged Kimmel to intensify his resistance rather than back off. "I said, 'No, he should go harder. There's no question,'" he recalled.
Despite acknowledging the decline in late-night viewership in recent years, Richter still views Trump’s sensitivity to humor as unacceptable. “You ignore it. If someone’s making fun of you, ignore them,” he advised, emphasizing that such actions reflect the “profound insecurity, weakness, and childishness” of the administration.
Richter didn't shy away from adding a pointed jab: “It shows that they have to take so seriously and use the wheels of government to crush joke makers. It is just so indicative of weak, uncreative, not real bright people.”
As Trump continues to target late-night comedians, recently critiquing Kimmel’s talent and ratings, Richter's message remains clear: “If you’re going after the joke makers, you’re probably wrong.”
While O’Brien may have stepped away from late-night hosting, he often engaged with Trump, even taking thinly veiled shots at the former president during notable acceptance speeches, such as when receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.