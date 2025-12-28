Andy Richter Unleashes on Donald Trump's Attempt to Silence Late-Night Comedy: 'This Is Outrageous'

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Andy Richter did not hold back when discussing Donald Trump's efforts to stifle late-night television. Richter, who gained fame alongside Conan O’Brien on three different talk shows, expressed that he and O'Brien would have been “all gas and no brakes” in resisting Trump’s antics.

Source: MEGA Andy Richter spoke out against Donald Trump’s attacks on late-night comedy.

“This is outrageous,” Richter declared. “It's un-American and highlights the absolute chickens--- cowardice of someone who can't take a joke.” Trump’s recent campaign against late-night hosts has included the cancelation of Stephen Colbert's show and Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, all while making threats aimed at Seth Meyers.

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers faced show cancelations and suspension threats.

Richter shared a clear message about comedy in the current political climate: “If you’re going after the joke makers, you’re probably wrong.” Reflecting on the current state of late-night TV, Richter remarked, “We would be doing what everyone else is doing, which is all gas and no brakes. Because f--- that guy, you know?”

Source: MEGA Andy Richter said that late-night hosts should continue to push back.

Richter believes that late-night hosts should stand their ground against Trump’s increasingly censorious regime. During Kimmel's controversial suspension in September, he urged Kimmel to intensify his resistance rather than back off. "I said, 'No, he should go harder. There's no question,'" he recalled.

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel returned on September 23 after a week-long suspension.

Despite acknowledging the decline in late-night viewership in recent years, Richter still views Trump’s sensitivity to humor as unacceptable. “You ignore it. If someone’s making fun of you, ignore them,” he advised, emphasizing that such actions reflect the “profound insecurity, weakness, and childishness” of the administration. Richter didn't shy away from adding a pointed jab: “It shows that they have to take so seriously and use the wheels of government to crush joke makers. It is just so indicative of weak, uncreative, not real bright people.”

Source: MEGA Andy Richter said Donald Trump can’t take a joke.

As Trump continues to target late-night comedians, recently critiquing Kimmel’s talent and ratings, Richter's message remains clear: “If you’re going after the joke makers, you’re probably wrong.”