Donald Trump Goes Ballistic as He Demands Firing of 'Bum' Jimmy Kimmel After Comedian's Trolling Over Jeffrey Epstein: 'NO TALENT'

Jimmy Kimmel seems to be Donald Trump's public enemy No. 1. The president of the United States lashed out at the comedian in an unhinged rant uploaded to his social media app, Truth Social, during the early hours of Thursday morning, November 20. "Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?" Trump questioned in a post shared shortly after midnight.

Donald Trump wants Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to be taken off the air.

The POTUS continued: "Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!" Trump's angry remarks about Kimmel came moments after the funny man's Wednesday, November 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired on ABC and its partners. Kimmel didn't hold back on criticizing Trump during his opening monologue, as he trolled the Republican politician amid controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's exposed emails and the pending release of the late pedophile's files.

Jimmy Kimmel frequently trolls Donald Trump in his late-night monologues.

"We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a category 5, it’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon," Kimmel quipped hours after Trump signed off on ordering the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files within 30 days. "Usually when Trump gets a bill, he declares bankruptcy and doesn't pay it," the late-night host mocked. "We are one step closer to answering the question, what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it."

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Rocky Friendship

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump and Elon Musk's tumultuous friendship.

Elsewhere in Wednesday's monologue, Kimmel trolled Trump over his apparent reconciliation with Elon Musk — who was spotted alongside soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo at a White House dinner hosted during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, D.C. "Their relationship is like a Cybertruck. It’s cold one minute, on fire the next. I guess they made up," Kimmel quipped of Trump and Musk after the Tesla CEO stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May. "Musk publicly threatened to drop a big Epstein bomb on Trump, but now I guess they’re cool," the comedian added, referring to the billionaire posting to X about the president being in the Epstein files.

Jimmy Kimmel Compared Donald Trump's 'Piggy' Comment to 'Workplace Harassment'

Donald Trump recently told a reporter to 'quiet, piggy.'

Trump's late-night ranting also came one day after Kimmel compared the POTUS' recent insulting of a reporter to workplace harassment. During his Tuesday, November 18, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the television personality showed a recent clip of Trump speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. In the video, Trump pointed at a female Bloomberg journalist and told her to "quiet, piggy."

Jimmy Kimmel compared Donald Trump's insulting of a reporter to workplace harassment.