Angelina Jolie's 'Strange' Appearance at China Fashion Show Sparks 'Clone' and 'Body Double' Allegations: 'She's Been Replaced'

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Angelina Jolie's recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China, for Fashion Week sparked chatter online, with many people claiming she looked "off." In the video footage, the camera zoomed in on the actress' eyes and her face overall, with some questioning if she had work done recently or was replaced by a look-alike.

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Social Media Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Appearance

“That looks nothing like her”



People are noticing something very off after Angelina Jolie attended an event in China 👀 pic.twitter.com/DNt9OHvFJY — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 30, 2026 Source: @MattWallace888/x People thought the woman at a Shanghai Fashion Week event was an Angelina Jolie 'body double.'

"How many cosmetics surgeries has she had?" one person asked on X, while another wrote, "The Angelina Jolie we saw in Shanghai is 100 percent a body double. Look at the jawline and the eyes. Hollywood replaced her with a clone and they think we’re too stupid to notice." "Yeah, that’s definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing," a third person confessed.

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Source: mega Some people believe the movie star looked different due to aging and makeup.

Others thought the mom-of-six's look was due to natural things or bad makeup. "She is getting older and that’s the change and nothing else," one fan wrote, while another said, "She looks tired and dehydrated." "She's just old, yall, gah!" exclaimed another user. "Her makeup is bad and she looks terrible with blonde hair, that's all."

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Has Angelina Jolie Had Plastic Surgery?

Source: mega Angelina Jolie had a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

The 50-year-old hasn't commented on whether she's ever had work done on her face, though she did go under the knife for a b----- reconstruction surgery after she had a 2013 preventive bilateral mastectomy due to possessing the BRCA1 gene mutation. "I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young [to cancer]," she revealed to Hello! in 2025. "And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother. Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it."

'I'm Hoping My Choices Allow Me to Live a Bit Longer'

Source: mega The actress' mother and grandmother both died from cancer.