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Angelina Jolie's 'Strange' Appearance at China Fashion Show Sparks 'Clone' and 'Body Double' Allegations: 'She's Been Replaced'

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Social media users have theories about Angelina Jolie's recent appearance.

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March 30 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie's recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China, for Fashion Week sparked chatter online, with many people claiming she looked "off."

In the video footage, the camera zoomed in on the actress' eyes and her face overall, with some questioning if she had work done recently or was replaced by a look-alike.

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Social Media Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Appearance

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People thought the woman at a Shanghai Fashion Week event was an Angelina Jolie 'body double.'

"How many cosmetics surgeries has she had?" one person asked on X, while another wrote, "The Angelina Jolie we saw in Shanghai is 100 percent a body double. Look at the jawline and the eyes. Hollywood replaced her with a clone and they think we’re too stupid to notice."

"Yeah, that’s definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing," a third person confessed.

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Photo of Some people believe the movie star looked different due to aging and makeup.
Source: mega

Some people believe the movie star looked different due to aging and makeup.

Others thought the mom-of-six's look was due to natural things or bad makeup.

"She is getting older and that’s the change and nothing else," one fan wrote, while another said, "She looks tired and dehydrated."

"She's just old, yall, gah!" exclaimed another user. "Her makeup is bad and she looks terrible with blonde hair, that's all."

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Has Angelina Jolie Had Plastic Surgery?

Photo of Angelina Jolie had a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie had a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

The 50-year-old hasn't commented on whether she's ever had work done on her face, though she did go under the knife for a b----- reconstruction surgery after she had a 2013 preventive bilateral mastectomy due to possessing the BRCA1 gene mutation.

"I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young [to cancer]," she revealed to Hello! in 2025. "And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother. Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it."

'I'm Hoping My Choices Allow Me to Live a Bit Longer'

Photo of The actress' mother and grandmother both died from cancer.
Source: mega

The actress' mother and grandmother both died from cancer.

In a 2019 essay for TIME, she explained her choice to have the mastectomy was to improve her "odds" of being around for her children as long as possible.

"My hope is to give as many years as I can to their lives, and to be here for them," she spilled of the six children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I have lived over a decade now without a mom. She met only a few of her grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them."

"It’s hard now for me to consider anything in this life divinely guided when I think of how much their lives would have benefited from time with her and the protection of her love and grace," the Tomb Raider alum continued. "My mother fought the disease for a decade and made it into her 50s. My grandmother died in her 40s. I’m hoping my choices allow me to live a bit longer."

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