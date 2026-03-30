Angelina Jolie's 'Strange' Appearance at China Fashion Show Sparks 'Clone' and 'Body Double' Allegations: 'She's Been Replaced'
March 30 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China, for Fashion Week sparked chatter online, with many people claiming she looked "off."
In the video footage, the camera zoomed in on the actress' eyes and her face overall, with some questioning if she had work done recently or was replaced by a look-alike.
Social Media Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Appearance
"How many cosmetics surgeries has she had?" one person asked on X, while another wrote, "The Angelina Jolie we saw in Shanghai is 100 percent a body double. Look at the jawline and the eyes. Hollywood replaced her with a clone and they think we’re too stupid to notice."
"Yeah, that’s definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing," a third person confessed.
Others thought the mom-of-six's look was due to natural things or bad makeup.
"She is getting older and that’s the change and nothing else," one fan wrote, while another said, "She looks tired and dehydrated."
"She's just old, yall, gah!" exclaimed another user. "Her makeup is bad and she looks terrible with blonde hair, that's all."
- Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
- Angelina Jolie Has Recently Undergone a 'Couple of Serious Laser Treatments to Smooth Out' Her Skin, Source Claims: 'The Results Have Been Fantastic'
- Angelina Jolie Suffers 'Brutal' Trolling Over Mastectomy-Baring Photoshoot: 'People Are Twisting It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Has Angelina Jolie Had Plastic Surgery?
The 50-year-old hasn't commented on whether she's ever had work done on her face, though she did go under the knife for a b----- reconstruction surgery after she had a 2013 preventive bilateral mastectomy due to possessing the BRCA1 gene mutation.
"I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young [to cancer]," she revealed to Hello! in 2025. "And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother. Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it."
'I'm Hoping My Choices Allow Me to Live a Bit Longer'
In a 2019 essay for TIME, she explained her choice to have the mastectomy was to improve her "odds" of being around for her children as long as possible.
"My hope is to give as many years as I can to their lives, and to be here for them," she spilled of the six children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I have lived over a decade now without a mom. She met only a few of her grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them."
"It’s hard now for me to consider anything in this life divinely guided when I think of how much their lives would have benefited from time with her and the protection of her love and grace," the Tomb Raider alum continued. "My mother fought the disease for a decade and made it into her 50s. My grandmother died in her 40s. I’m hoping my choices allow me to live a bit longer."