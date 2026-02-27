Brad Pitt's Fuming Pal Blames Angelina Jolie for Their Son Maddox Dropping Dad's Last Name: 'It's Sad'

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's pal is fuming over the news that his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's eldest child, son Maddox, dropped "Pitt" from his hyphenated last name. As recently as 2024, the 24-year-old was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt in the credits for his work on Maria, but a new report revealed he went by Maddox Jolie when he worked on her upcoming flick Couture.

'A Successful Campaign to Separate a Family'

Source: mega A report claimed Brad Pitt's friend thinks Angelina Jolie is to blame for their son Maddox changing his last name.

"It’s sad — this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like," the insider told a news outlet, putting the blame on the Oscar-winning actress, 50. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 62, has been estranged from his kids ever since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after an allegedly violent incident on a plane. (An investigation cleared Brad of any wrongdoing.)

Shiloh Jolie Changed Her Name When She Turned 18

Source: mega Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.

Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate' to Mend Ties With His Kids

Source: mega All of Brad Pitt's daughters dropped 'Pitt' from their name — though only Shiloh did so legally.

Brad remains hopeful he can at least repair his relationship with his two youngest children. While the F1 star "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," he's "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with the teens," a source expressed.

Angelina Jolie Is Fleeing Los Angeles

Source: mega Angelina Jolie plans to move away from Los Angeles once her youngest kids turn 18 this summer.