Brad Pitt's Fuming Pal Blames Angelina Jolie for Their Son Maddox Dropping Dad's Last Name: 'It's Sad'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's pal is fuming over the news that his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's eldest child, son Maddox, dropped "Pitt" from his hyphenated last name.
As recently as 2024, the 24-year-old was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt in the credits for his work on Maria, but a new report revealed he went by Maddox Jolie when he worked on her upcoming flick Couture.
'A Successful Campaign to Separate a Family'
"It’s sad — this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like," the insider told a news outlet, putting the blame on the Oscar-winning actress, 50.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 62, has been estranged from his kids ever since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after an allegedly violent incident on a plane. (An investigation cleared Brad of any wrongdoing.)
Shiloh Jolie Changed Her Name When She Turned 18
It's unclear if Maddox is planning to permanently change his name like sister Shiloh did.
As OK! reported, the 19-year-old was legally granted the change on her 18th birthday in May 2024. At the time, a source said the father-of-six was "aware and upset" over her decision.
In addition, the exes' 17-year-old daughter, Vivienne, went by Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway play The Outsiders, while Vivienne's sister Zahara, 21, notably introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College in 2023.
The former power couple also share son Pax, 22, and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox.
- Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 16, Seen in L.A. After Source Claimed Brad Pitt 'Wishes' to Be 'Closer' to His Estranged Kids: Photos
- Angelina Jolie Reveals One of Her Sons Lives Solo in Former New York Apartment : 'Can You Give Me a Day to Clean?'
- Brad Pitt 'Believes' Ex Angelina Jolie 'Will Stop at Nothing to Get What She Wants — Which Is to Take the Children Away From Him': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate' to Mend Ties With His Kids
Brad remains hopeful he can at least repair his relationship with his two youngest children.
While the F1 star "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," he's "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with the teens," a source expressed.
Angelina Jolie Is Fleeing Los Angeles
However, there's not much time left, as the Maleficent star is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles as soon as the twins turn 18.
"She's eyeing several locations abroad," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."
The insider said Angelina doesn't enjoy living in L.A., but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."
Knox and Vivienne turn 18 on July 12.
Brad seems content where he is, as sources claimed in 2025 that he officially moved in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2022.