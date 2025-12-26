Angelina Jolie Suffers 'Brutal' Trolling Over Mastectomy-Baring Photoshoot: 'People Are Twisting It'

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie has shockingly faced a torrent of callous online abuse after boldly baring the scars from her double mastectomy in a new photoshoot for Time France, OK! can reveal. The mom-of-six, 50, revealed the effects of her life-saving surgery, which she underwent 12 years ago after discovering she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, dramatically increasing her risk of cancer. Jolie told Time France: "I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see others share theirs." In the December cover of the glossy title, she posed in a low-cut jumper with her hand covering her chest, aiming to raise awareness about cancer prevention and support women facing similar health challenges.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie got a double mastectomy in 2013.

Jolie's surgery in 2013 included a double mastectomy with reconstructive procedures, followed by the removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes as preventive measures. Her mother, French actress Marcheline Bertrand, died of ovarian cancer in 2007, and other family members, including her grandmother and aunt, also succumbed to the disease. Friends say this personal history partly motivates her advocacy. But the photoshoot has sparked a wave of horrific vitriol online, with some trolls accusing Jolie of "seeking attention" amid her very public legal and business battles with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62, over their French winery, Château Miraval, which they co-owned during their marriage.

Source: TIME MAGAZINE Angelina Jolie appeared on the cover of 'Time France.'

A source close to Jolie said: "She is proud of what she's done and why she's sharing it. But people are twisting it, linking it to everything else going on in her life. The online abuse has been brutal, and it's compounded by the legal fight over the winery." Another source added: "These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are opportunists after web clicks, as Angelina's photoshoot clearly has nothing to do with some crackpot theory she bared all to tray and draw some kind of sympathy vote from lawmakers and fans." While trolls have criticized the timing of Jolie's latest daring photoshoot, others have praised Jolie for her transparency.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie unabashedly displayed her mastectomy scars.

"She's using her platform to support millions of women who are dealing with cancer risks," a media analyst said. "It's brave, and it's separate from any other dispute she has going on." Jolie and Pitt's epic dispute over Château Miraval has intensified after recent court rulings favoring Pitt. They have seen Jolie hit with demands she hand over communications linked to the sale of her stake in the winery, which remains central to Pitt's lawsuit, alleging breach of contract and damage to the brand. Jolie, whose film credits include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Maleficent, continues to balance her advocacy with a demanding personal life. An entertainment industry source said: "Ange and Brad's winery fight is ongoing, as it has been for years but it's unfair to link her health advocacy to a legal matter. The trolling has nothing to do with the important message she's sending. For her, the photoshoot was both a deeply personal statement and a public gesture of solidarity."

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are feuding over their winery.